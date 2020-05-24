Wes Synness

Like “Where’s Waldo” or Forrest Gump, Wes had a habit of showing up where the action was. He was there for the inaugural Chief Joseph Trail Ride in 1965, riding the first 100 miles from Lake Wallula, Oregon; and in 1983 before Mount Saint Helens blew its top, he drove out to Washington state with Carol and Brenda. After the eruption, he and his flew over the volcano to view the devastation.

Wes and Trent took part in the 1990 reenactment of the Custer Massacre (now called the Battle of the Little Big Horn) near Hardin, as soldiers with the US Army’s 7th Cavalry. He also drove down to Virginia City for the famous “Mountain Men” trial of Danny and Don Nichols in 1985, and claims to have whispered to one of the Nichols’ in the courtroom, “Is it okay if I use your huntin’ camp, since you won’t be needing it for a while?”

He had large, diverse collection of hats, and when he wasn’t wearing his everyday flannel shirt and blue jeans, he’d dress up in either a buckskin leather, Norwegian, or Brushpopper shirt. Also part of his wardrobe was an elephant ear wallet, which he carried for so long in his back pocket he wore holes in it.