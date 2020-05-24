One of Helena’s most unique and colorful characters, Wes Synness, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 12, at the age of 89.
A fourth generation Helenan extremely proud of his Norwegian heritage, Wes lived his long, multi-faceted life, with boundless energy. At 6’2” (although he once told Charley Pride he was 6’2½”), he always walked with the long athletic strides of a man who knew where he was going – and was determined to get there.
Loaded with extreme self-confidence, he was fond of stating, matter-of-factly: “I can do anything.” And he wasn’t that far off. He wanted to experience it all, and when it was finally over, he didn’t leave much out.
His interests were as diverse, as his character was complex. He was both a tough cowboy and a thoughtful intellect, a “grease monkey” mechanic and a shrewd real estate magnate, a rugged mountaineer and a gentle grandfather.
Wes could be a ruthless negotiator in a business transaction, but on occasion a compassionate donor to help someone in a bind…as long as they promised not to tell anyone. As a parent, he could be pretty hard on you, but he was always there when you needed him.
His obsession of cramming 25-hours of living into every 24-hour day, drove him to accomplish things it would take most of us two or three lifetimes to achieve.
A voracious reader, his collection of Montana Magazines, National Geographics, and books on Montana history filled several bookshelves. He possessed a near-photographic memory and had an amazing power of recall, which he utilized for relating Montana history in great detail, singing songs, reciting poems and telling jokes.
He had a great sense of humor, and was a notorious practical joker. Some of them were even legal. And he was a story-teller extraordinaire; the cadence, the timing. Some of it was even true.
A self-made man, Wes was a businessman, an outdoorsman, a horseman. He was a “Montanan’s Montanan” and a “Man’s Man,” although he was vulnerable enough to be a kind and caring person. But most of all, he was a family man. Wes loved his wife, his offspring, his grandchildren and his great grandchildren (and we loved him), leaving an unforgettable impression on each of our lives.
His auto salvage profession, his long association with the Last Chance Stampede, and his indefatigable pursuit of social and recreational activity, brought him into contact with thousands of lives. And he was an inspiration to many of those who became part of his zest for life and the world around him.
Wes’ great grandparents, Andreas and Gurina Synness, emigrated from Norway to the other side of the North Hill in 1879. His grandparents, Ole and Maggie Synness, homesteaded at the base of Beartooth Mountain – now known as the Sleeping Giant – in 1889. In 1909, after Ole was killed in a horse and wagon accident, Wes’ father Otis, became the man of the homestead cabin, at 11 years of age.
Wes was born April 22, 1931, the fourth of Otis and Margaret (Damson) Synness’ six children, when the family lived “above the ditch” north of Lake Helena. When he was 5 years old, his grandma Maggie willed the Synness Homestead to her grandson Wes, stating in her thick Norwegian accent, “This one here reminds me of Ole.”
After their home burned to the ground in 1941, the Synness family relocated to a ranch on Lake Helena Drive in the East Helena Valley.
Wes, who often bragged that he was a full-grown man when he was 3 years old, and the rest of the family worked long, hard hours during the Great Depression and World War II to make ends meet. “We were so poor, all we had to eat was eggs and potatoes,” he always said. “Sometimes we’d have potatoes and eggs.”
Every year Wes and siblings Margie, Mary, Bud, John and Fred helped their dad herd about 50-60 head of cattle from Lake Helena Drive to the Synness’ 900-acre Beartooth Ranch in the spring, and then back again in the fall.
It was a two-day trip, they followed the power lines and spent the first night near a spring on North Hill. His first paying job was driving teams of horses pulling buck rakes haying in the valley, at about 10-11 years old.
Wes attended school at the Harmony (EH Valley) and Bryant grade schools. When he graduated from Helena High in 1949, his I.Q. test ranked among the highest in his class.
Noted for working at least two jobs at a time, his early employment consisted of delivering milk for Cloverleaf Dairy with Art Woods before high school at 4 a.m., grocery store boxboy/stocker, construction of the Montana Museum and ranch hand for the Hibbard Ranch.
Next came stints at the Silver City Sawmill green chain, the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam, and the Silver City Sawmill green chain. He was also a gas station attendant at Knapp’s, Jack Smith’s, and Cramer’s Hiway Market.
Wes served in the Montana Army National Guard from 1949-57. After completing Supply School in Aberdeen, Maryland, he hitch-hiked to New York City and met his idol, Jack Dempsey. When he told the former heavyweight champ he planned on hitch-hiking all the way back to Montana, Dempsey talked him into buying a train ticket instead.
Wes, who served in the Guards with his brother John, was assigned to Fort Harrison’s Supply and Recovery outfit, and later mechaniced in the maintenance shop. During breaks, his boxing matches with fellow guardsman Frank Tillo were furious battles.
In 1951, Wes and Carol Lynch were married in Boulder. They spent the next 69 years together until his passing, and she took part in many of his escapades. Their adventures took them to the Malamute Saloon in Skagway, Alaska; the Calgary Stampede; Kentucky Derby; the Florida Keys; and Oahu, Hawaii.
Wes and Carol started their family in a small home on North Montana Avenue, near Eller’s Corner. They went on to parent six children. After their five sons – Curt, Trent, Greg, Jay and Wayne (Wes’ basketball team) – the couple welcomed daughter Brenda.
The Synness’ enjoyed countless hours of family time recreating together; boating or water skiing (aboard and behind the “Brenda Joy”) in the summers, and snow skiing or snowmobiling in the winter. But most of their time was spent at the Sleeping Giant Homestead, after Wes and Del Mathis built the family cabin in 1959.
About 6 months every year, Friday night to Sunday night, the clan spent at The Beartooth, horseback riding, climbing the Nose, or trekking down the Indian Trail to the Missouri River (including moonlight trail rides) for boating and camping. Wes as usual, non-stop combined work with play, either fixing fence, trail or corral building, and shoeing or breaking horses.
Family vacations included a trip to Quake Lake after the 1959 earthquake, a visit to the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, and a 6-week trip to Alaska in the summer of 1966. The journey was made in an old milk truck Wes converted to a motor home, on the Al-Can Hiway before it was paved. He brought along an engine block just in case, and sure enough, when the motor went out on the way back, we pulled off the side of the road and he replaced it on the spot.
Among the families the Synness’ gravitated to were those with opposite gender majorities, specifically the Brightons (5 girls) and Stolls (5 girls, 1 boy). Other close families involved in year-round recreating were the Winterburns, Berrigans, Koehlers, Schmidts and Sathers, as well as cousins Wilmer, Synness, Wolstein, Peterson and Henry.
In 1956, Wes purchased his father-in-law, Moe Lynch’s, auto wrecking yard on Poplar Street, along with a 2-story family home at that locale. In the early 1970s, the business and family – except for the three oldest, who were evicted at 18 and told to “go out on your own, get a roof over your heads, and keep food in your guts!” – was relocated to Hiway 12 East, next to his brother John’s garage.
Years before the movie “Grand Torino,” Wes bragged about making his living with three tools: a pair of vice grips, a roll of bailing wire, and spray can of Let-Go. He became renowned for his tireless work ethic, his mastery of bargaining, the innovative shop inventions, and his frugality driving a “junkyard” pickup truck with the idle turned up way too high.
An early customer was fabled lawyer/land baron Wellington D. Rankin, who upon meeting Wes as a young man, told him, “Sir, you have the King Midas touch.”
Among his thousands of customers (many of whom became friends) were the “Marlboro Men,” at least three Montana governors, a world all-around rodeo champion, future country singer Charley Pride, a Montana National Guard adjutant general, and just about anyone in the area that owned a used vehicle.
Another customer, Johnny Two Teeth, gave him the Indian name Wah-Pas-A-Pah, meaning “Wes Not Afraid.”
His need for speed was satisfied through stock racing (sponsored by Moe Lynch’s Garage), downhill snow skiing and water skiing. Wes also had a thirst for gold-seeking, which was quenched by traversing the Superstitious Mountains with Carol during their honeymoon, in search of the Lost Dutchman’s Mine; and a trip to Belize with Jay pursuing gold of the Aztecs.
Besides a couple hundred trips to the top of the Nose or Chest of the Sleeping Giant, his chief mountain ascents began with Granite Peak, with Les Lyle in 1963, and again in 1972, with Carol, Greg, Jay and four others. Next, he and Jay bagged both the Grand Tetons and Mount Raineer.
His community involvement included Boy Scout leader, Parade Marshall for the Last Chance Stampede, the Snowdrifters snowmobile club and the Sons of Norway.
Wes was a lifetime horseman and hunter. His two main mounts over the years were a buckskin “Bucky Boy,” and “Apollo’s Gold,” a Roman-nosed Palomino (half Tennessee Walker, half Arabian), which he renamed “Scalper” after it bucked him off and tore out a piece of his scalp.
He shared his lifelong hunting exploits with his brothers John and Bud, and most of the previously mentioned suspects. Their hunting camps spanned the state, at places like Mike Renning Gulch, Beartooth Game Range, Hell Roaring, Buffalo Fork Mission Range, Bob Marshall, Cook City, Lake Abundance, the Danaher Benchmark over Hodley Pass, Northfork of the Blackfoot, Scapegoat Wilderness, Cooper's Lake and Indian Meadows near Lincoln.
Like “Where’s Waldo” or Forrest Gump, Wes had a habit of showing up where the action was. He was there for the inaugural Chief Joseph Trail Ride in 1965, riding the first 100 miles from Lake Wallula, Oregon; and in 1983 before Mount Saint Helens blew its top, he drove out to Washington state with Carol and Brenda. After the eruption, he and his flew over the volcano to view the devastation.
Wes and Trent took part in the 1990 reenactment of the Custer Massacre (now called the Battle of the Little Big Horn) near Hardin, as soldiers with the US Army’s 7th Cavalry. He also drove down to Virginia City for the famous “Mountain Men” trial of Danny and Don Nichols in 1985, and claims to have whispered to one of the Nichols’ in the courtroom, “Is it okay if I use your huntin’ camp, since you won’t be needing it for a while?”
He had large, diverse collection of hats, and when he wasn’t wearing his everyday flannel shirt and blue jeans, he’d dress up in either a buckskin leather, Norwegian, or Brushpopper shirt. Also part of his wardrobe was an elephant ear wallet, which he carried for so long in his back pocket he wore holes in it.
Wes always sang a song while he worked, and no matter the adversity – including attempting to revive a broke down snowmobile in 3-feet of snow and sub-zero temperatures in the middle of the night – he insisted on having fun. He gave nicknames to almost everyone, and he used hundreds of expressions for nearly every scenario/situation, which became known as “Wesisms.”
Wes was the ultimate people-person. He usually greeted people with a huge ear-to-ear grin and his sparkling blue eyes. He enjoyed entertaining, and got a special kick out of the reaction of folks whenever he stripped off his shirt and laid down with his naked back on one of the giant red ant piles at the Beartooth.
He spent seven decades working “the yard” without slowing down. When Wes started experiencing health issues in his early 80s, his son Jay took over managing the business. But Wes remained involved part-time with the shop up until a broken hip at 87 years of age put the kibosh to his working days. Among his special treats were his Sunday drives with Brenda.
Wes’ final years saw a sweet-spirited, warm-hearted man, that despite multiple major health maladies, possessed an indomitable spirit that allowed him to deal with his physical adversities with a positive outlook and a loving attitude towards everyone. When his body started failing him, he was always polite and grateful to anyone that helped him.
So, was he perfect? No, he was not perfect. He had his faults just like all of us. But they paled in comparison to his greatness. And yes, our family is a little partisan, if you don’t mind.
He was our hero, and we will all miss him…forever.
Wes was predeceased by his parents, Otis and Margaret Synness; sisters Margie Smalley and Mary Henry; brothers Bud and Fred Synness; grandsons Oden Synness and Hunter Bossler; and granddaughter Desiree Synness.
His survivors include his wife Carol Synness; brother John (Karen) Synness; sons Curt (Melisa), Trent (Nola), Greg (Amy), Jay (Marla) and Wayne (Carol) Synness; daughter Brenda Synness; grandsons Dan (Chelsea) Synness, Noell Jorgenson, Mike (Chris) Synness and Kelen Kaiser; granddaughters Elizabeth (Ryan) Kay, Christina Synness, Rachel Synness, Alyssa (Dillon) Bossler and Cassie (Tyce) Bahnmiller; granddaughter in law Laurie Barrett; great grandchildren Weston, Parker, Jimmie, Timmy, Maurice, Odie B., Corbin, Cobi, Lily, Adelin and Ellie; cousin Floy Nicholson; and countless cousins, nieces and nephews.
Wes has undergone cremation, and there will be a memorial/celebration of his life on July 5, at the Little Red School House.
