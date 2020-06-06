Welsh, Michaela
This is for my sister Michaela Welsh who passed away May 26, 2020.

It is no secret that we were polar opposites. We were sisters. (I miss her smile).

When she smiled you felt like you did something right, something good. I learned how to wear makeup, do my hair, how to walk with confidence from her. She was feisty and strong (she was beautiful). Michaela, know that you were loved, and you will be missed.

Michaela left behind her Parents Glen Myers and Dawn Schuerman (her husband Dave Schuerman). Michaela had 6 siblings Glen Myers Jr., Dawn Norton, Shane Myers, David Schuerman Jr., Rachel Schuerman, and Isaiah Schuerman.

