Welsh, Michaela Dianna

Jan. 31, 1966 – May 26, 2020

Michaela Dianna Welsh, 54, of Helena passed away on May 26, 2020. Michaela was born on January 31, 1966 to Glen Myers and Dawn Sheuerman in Bristol TWP, Buck County, Pennsylvania.

Michaela married Tony Welsh on January 17, 1987 in Helena, Montana. She was a professional cleaner and a chiropractic assistant. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Michaela is survived by her loving husband, Tony Welsh; her parents Glen Myers and Dawn Sheuerman; her brothers Glen Myers Jr., Shane Myers, David Sheuerman, Isaiah Sheuerman, her sisters Dawn Myers and Rachell Sheuerman.

There will be a memorial service on Zoom on June 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

