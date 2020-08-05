Watts, Donna Lea

June 15, 1937 – Aug. 3, 2020
Donna Lea Downs Watts, 83 years young went home on Monday morning August 3, 2020. She passed peacefully to the place that Jesus has prepared for her.
Donna was born on June 15, 1937 to Ruth Ensley and Joe Downs in Helena MT. She had a loving family, Brother Joe, sisters Mary “Zoe” and Ruth “Ellen”. Donna was the youngest and she came away with a loving, grateful heart and soul.
She attend schools in Helena, May Butler, Central and Helena High, until she graduated with the class of “55”. She participated in the marching band (drums) and chorus. Both brought her great joy. She attended college in McMinnville OR, where she also participated in the marching band.
She met Boyd Max Watts. “He picked me up at 6th & Main” she said with a smile many times. They were married September 14, 1956 in Moorhead, MN.
During their marriage they spent time in Florida, where Max deployed to Korea, and later in South Carolina, where Max’s family was. He was the youngest of 14. Donna was surrounded by his siblings, and many nieces & nephews. During his military deployment, she often told of loading up all the kids in her car and heading out to the swimming hole. Great fun for her.
Max and Donna had four children, Bret (Sherri) Watts, Joe (Wendy) Watts, Grif (Pam) Watts and Beth Watts.
In 1968, they returned to Montana, four kids in tow and began a new chapter in their lives, close to her family. Donna worked at the Montana Highway Patrol and for the Helena School District. She loved the kids and grandkids, more than anything. Traveling was a close second, day trips in the Fiat with the top down and winters spent in Arizona. She also loved the snow and had wonderful stories of her childhood home on South Rodney. It seems she spent her childhood sledding and ice skating with her best friend “Gracie”. Stories of fishing in a little boat on Echo Lake with her dad, swimming in the hot springs of the Broadwater Natatorium. All fond memories to her, and great stories.
She is preceded in death by her Beloved Mother, Ruth Ensley Downs Clark and Father Joe Downs. Siblings Joe, Ruth “Ellen” and Mary “Zoe”. Husband Boyd “Max” Watts and Daughter Ruth Elizabeth “Beth” Watts.
She is survived by sons, Grif & Pam Watts, Joe & Wendy Watts, Bret & Sherri Watts. She is also survived by her beloved nieces, Julie Greve, Stephanie Nelson, & Zoe Anne Bushilla. Grandchildren Billy Joe Watts, Christopher (Carmen) Watts, Johnny (Katie) Watts, Christina Dunn, Austin Diaz, Connie (Tony) Schreckengust, Jessica (Mathew) Dyrdahl, Joshua, Sarah, Tayeler & Ethan Diaz and dozens of great grandchildren.
Donna touched many lives across the country, across the generations, and across her 83 years with us, she will live on forever in our hearts.
A Memorial Service celebrating Donna’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 7th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A coffee and cookie reception will follow the service in the social hall at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at the Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Donna.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.