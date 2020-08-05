Watts, Donna Lea

In 1968, they returned to Montana, four kids in tow and began a new chapter in their lives, close to her family. Donna worked at the Montana Highway Patrol and for the Helena School District. She loved the kids and grandkids, more than anything. Traveling was a close second, day trips in the Fiat with the top down and winters spent in Arizona. She also loved the snow and had wonderful stories of her childhood home on South Rodney. It seems she spent her childhood sledding and ice skating with her best friend “Gracie”. Stories of fishing in a little boat on Echo Lake with her dad, swimming in the hot springs of the Broadwater Natatorium. All fond memories to her, and great stories.