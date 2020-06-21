Trudy Watkins passed away at her home on May 28th, 2020.
She was born September 7, 1960 to Jim and Dorthy Watkins. Trudy was a free spirited daughter, sister, mother, favorite aunt and bestest friend. She was fun. Not just fun, but sit under the dining room table and have tea parties, fun. Repel down a 240 foot waterfall and zipline 300 feet above the rainforest, fun. Plan the most epic adventures, the kind that would have been on your bucket list if you’d only known they existed, fun. Turn a simple get together into a total blast with just conversation and her contagious laugh, fun.
Trudy was also highly intelligent. When her adventurous spirit took her from Spokane to Anchorage, Alaska she proved how smart she was by quickly working her way up from file clerk to a commercial lines insurance underwriter at Alaska General Insurance. While in Alaska, she married and gave birth to two daughters: Carmen and Taylor Robinson. Her proudest moments were seeing her daughters graduate college and become strong independent women.
A fly-fishing trip led Trudy to Helena, Montana, where her next adventure began. In Helena, Trudy bought a beautiful historic Victorian home overlooking the capital and became the Vice President of Commercial Lines for Ramsgate Insurance. She joined the Valley View Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school and always made sure there were fresh flowers on the altar.
After her daughters left home, Trudy found her way back to Spokane, where she could be closer to friends and family.
At any gathering of adults, you could find her with the kids. And, boy, did they love her. Trudy was the best silly aunt to her great nieces and nephews. She took them on grand adventures without ever leaving the house. She played with them for hours, told them kooky ghost stories, and made them feel like the most special kids in the world.
Trudy was unique and eccentric in the coolest way. She saw beauty in simplicity, love, and kindness. With all the wonderful memories we have of her it’s hard to imagine that she fought alcoholism for most of her adult life. Sadly, she lost that battle May 28th. We will always remember her for the good, the fun, the silliness, and most of all, her laugh.
Trudy leaves behind her father, daughters, sisters, brothers in law, many nieces and nephews and her lifelong friends from the EVHS Class of ‘78. When it is safe to gather, we will all celebrate her life and say goodbye.
Trudy was passionate about her convictions and her generous spirit supported a number of causes. If you feel compelled, please donate money in Trudy’s name to your favorite charity.
If you would like to be notified of the time and location of the gathering, please email celebratetrudy@outlook.com.
