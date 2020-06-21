Watkins, Trudy

After her daughters left home, Trudy found her way back to Spokane, where she could be closer to friends and family.

At any gathering of adults, you could find her with the kids. And, boy, did they love her. Trudy was the best silly aunt to her great nieces and nephews. She took them on grand adventures without ever leaving the house. She played with them for hours, told them kooky ghost stories, and made them feel like the most special kids in the world.

Trudy was unique and eccentric in the coolest way. She saw beauty in simplicity, love, and kindness. With all the wonderful memories we have of her it’s hard to imagine that she fought alcoholism for most of her adult life. Sadly, she lost that battle May 28th. We will always remember her for the good, the fun, the silliness, and most of all, her laugh.

Trudy leaves behind her father, daughters, sisters, brothers in law, many nieces and nephews and her lifelong friends from the EVHS Class of ‘78. When it is safe to gather, we will all celebrate her life and say goodbye.

Trudy was passionate about her convictions and her generous spirit supported a number of causes. If you feel compelled, please donate money in Trudy’s name to your favorite charity.

If you would like to be notified of the time and location of the gathering, please email celebratetrudy@outlook.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Trudy Watkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.