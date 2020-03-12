Warren, Cecil Leroy

Dec. 31, 1937 – Feb. 28, 2020

Cecil Leroy Warren, age 82, passed away February 28, 2020 in Great Falls. Cecil was born on Dec. 31, 1937 in Liberty, Missouri to Herbert and Francis Warren.

Cecil graduated from Liberty High School in 1955. Cecil took a few years off before he attended Western Montana College in Dillon, Montana. Cecil went to school and played basketball for Western Montana College from 1958-1962. Cecil was a competitor and a great basketball player, he was not afraid to shoot the ball. Cecil was honorable mention in 1959 and 1960, he made 2nd team in 1961 and 1st team in 1962. Cecil was inducted into the Western Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982. After college, Cecil began his teaching and coaching career in Malta, MT.

Cecil married his college sweetheart, Sandra L. Armstrong, June 2, 1962 in Darby, MT. Through this loving union two sons were born, Michael David (1966) and Todd William (1969).