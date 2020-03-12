Warren, Cecil Leroy

Dec. 31, 1937 – Feb. 28, 2020
Cecil Leroy Warren, age 82, passed away February 28, 2020 in Great Falls. Cecil was born on Dec. 31, 1937 in Liberty, Missouri to Herbert and Francis Warren.
Cecil graduated from Liberty High School in 1955. Cecil took a few years off before he attended Western Montana College in Dillon, Montana. Cecil went to school and played basketball for Western Montana College from 1958-1962. Cecil was a competitor and a great basketball player, he was not afraid to shoot the ball. Cecil was honorable mention in 1959 and 1960, he made 2nd team in 1961 and 1st team in 1962. Cecil was inducted into the Western Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982. After college, Cecil began his teaching and coaching career in Malta, MT.
Cecil married his college sweetheart, Sandra L. Armstrong, June 2, 1962 in Darby, MT. Through this loving union two sons were born, Michael David (1966) and Todd William (1969).
Cecil and Sandy lived in Malta, MT until 1962. They moved to Shelby, MT where Cecil continued his career of coaching and teaching. From 1969 - 1980, Cecil and his family lived in Libby, MT where Cecil took the next step in his career and became an Athletic Director for Libby High School. His next stop was Helena, MT. In Helena, Cecil was the Activities Director for the Helena School District. Cecil was well recognized throughout the community. He loved his job and attended numerous activities throughout Helena. Cecil retired from the Helena School district in 1993.
Cecil and Sandy enjoyed traveling to attend all of the sporting events that Mike and Todd were involved in throughout their childhood. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends on the weekends.
In January of 1991, Cecil lost his beautiful wife, Sandy. Later, Cecil started a second chapter of love and met Bonnie Thill of Great Falls. Cecil and Bonnie were married in April 1995. They enjoyed nearly 25 years together. They merged two beautiful families and had many great adventures – traveling to Alaska, Ireland, the Caribbean and canoeing rivers throughout MT.
Cecil loved his children and grandchildren very much. He was involved in all of their lives. He attended as many sporting events and activities as possible.
Cecil is survived by his wife Bonnie; his sons Michael (Marya) Warren and grandchildren Hailey and Anthony Warren of Helena, MT; Todd (Kelly) and his granddaughter Ryan Warren of Savannah, MO, his step-daughters Willow Oswald and his grandsons Shay and Shawn Stainsby of Great Falls, MT; Shawne Oswald of Mount Shasta, CA; Heather (Charlie) Lucero and granddaughter Aspen Lucero of Great Falls, MT; and Tera (Bill) Ryan and his granddaughter Elena of Butte, MT. Cecil is also survived by his brother Paul (Pat) Warren of Higginsville, MO and his nephews Greg Warren of Concordia, MO, Kevin Warren and Kyle (Jill) Warren of Higginsville, MO, along with great nieces and nephews.
Cecil’s family would like to thank the caring individuals of Bee Hive Homes and Peace Hospice of Great Falls, MT.
A memorial service will be held on March 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at First Congregational UCC, 2900 9th Ave. S, Great Falls, MT. Also, the family will be receiving guests at Lewis and Clark Brewery, in Helena, on March 20th from 4 to 7.
10:00AM
10:00AM
2900 9th Avenue South
Great Falls, MT 59405
