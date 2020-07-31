Warf, Roberta Kay Proul

Roberta "Bobbie" Kay Proul Warf, 82 of Conway, passed into paradise on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 to the loving arms of Jesus and Mother Mary.
She was born in Helena, Montana on November 3, 1936 accompanied by twin brother Robert, the 4th and fifth children of Victor & Bertha (Sangray) Proul.
Roberta spent her working years in the business world in banking and office management. Her children and her Catholic faith were the center of her life. Her faith pilgrimages strengthened her already strong belief and fostered many friendships.
She was preceded in passing by her parents and brothers and their wives; Richard and Patricia, Robert and Marlyn, Victor Jr. and wife Loretta.
She is survived by children Anthony Warf of Rochester and Juliane Banks of Elizabeth, Josie and Mattie Banks her two biggest fans, sister Blanche Proul of Anaconda, Montana, brother Ronald and wife Nadean Proul of Swan Lake Montana, grandchildren, Josephine, Matilda, Angel, Anthony, Ava, Clayton, and George, and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Good Samaritan Catholic Church, 725 Glenwood Drive, Ambridge on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 am. Inurnment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Helena, Montana on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reception immediately following at 1628 Phoenix Avenue, Helena.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 412-261-5040 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 1-866-278-5833 in her name, otherwise just practice loving kindness.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Arrangements are by the Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 6028 Smithfield Street, Boston, Elizabeth Township. (412) 751-5000 Drew J. Gilbert, Director.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.