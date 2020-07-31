Warf, Roberta Kay Proul

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roberta "Bobbie" Kay Proul Warf, 82 of Conway, passed into paradise on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 to the loving arms of Jesus and Mother Mary.

She was born in Helena, Montana on November 3, 1936 accompanied by twin brother Robert, the 4th and fifth children of Victor & Bertha (Sangray) Proul.

Roberta spent her working years in the business world in banking and office management. Her children and her Catholic faith were the center of her life. Her faith pilgrimages strengthened her already strong belief and fostered many friendships.

She was preceded in passing by her parents and brothers and their wives; Richard and Patricia, Robert and Marlyn, Victor Jr. and wife Loretta.

She is survived by children Anthony Warf of Rochester and Juliane Banks of Elizabeth, Josie and Mattie Banks her two biggest fans, sister Blanche Proul of Anaconda, Montana, brother Ronald and wife Nadean Proul of Swan Lake Montana, grandchildren, Josephine, Matilda, Angel, Anthony, Ava, Clayton, and George, and many nieces and nephews.