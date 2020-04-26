× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wanda Jean Christofferson, age 93, ended a long and vigorous life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 following a short illness. Wanda, known also as “Pastor Wanda”, resided at Hunter’s Pointe for the past six years, several of those with her former husband James Hahn.

Wanda was born Feb. 17, 1927 in Kalispell to Glenna and Samuel McGlothlin, the youngest of seven children, all of whom preceded her in death. Wanda graduated from Cut Bank High School in 1945. She moved with her parents to Cody, Wyoming where she worked briefly for Husky Oil, earning tuition for college. Wanda attended Central Bible Institute in Springfield, Missouri, where she met Arnold (C.A.) Christofferson. They were married in Cut Bank on Aug. 31, 1948. Following graduation, their early years were spent pastoring small churches Joplin MO, Opheim, Queenstown AB, and Glasgow before settling in Helena in 1957.

Wanda assisted Arnold in pastoring “Faith Tabernacle” until his death in 1978, at which time Wanda continued pastoring the church for several years. Prior to that and while raising her children, Wanda also worked at 1st National Bank and Blue Cross Blue Shield. Wanda later pastored Helena’s Little Church for several years.