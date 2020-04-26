Wanda Jean Christofferson, age 93, ended a long and vigorous life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 following a short illness. Wanda, known also as “Pastor Wanda”, resided at Hunter’s Pointe for the past six years, several of those with her former husband James Hahn.
Wanda was born Feb. 17, 1927 in Kalispell to Glenna and Samuel McGlothlin, the youngest of seven children, all of whom preceded her in death. Wanda graduated from Cut Bank High School in 1945. She moved with her parents to Cody, Wyoming where she worked briefly for Husky Oil, earning tuition for college. Wanda attended Central Bible Institute in Springfield, Missouri, where she met Arnold (C.A.) Christofferson. They were married in Cut Bank on Aug. 31, 1948. Following graduation, their early years were spent pastoring small churches Joplin MO, Opheim, Queenstown AB, and Glasgow before settling in Helena in 1957.
Wanda assisted Arnold in pastoring “Faith Tabernacle” until his death in 1978, at which time Wanda continued pastoring the church for several years. Prior to that and while raising her children, Wanda also worked at 1st National Bank and Blue Cross Blue Shield. Wanda later pastored Helena’s Little Church for several years.
Wanda’s overriding passion for music started as a child with piano and voice, continued through Jr. & High School band with the clarinet, and carried through until the end of her life with mini piano concerts at Hunter’s Pointe. Wanda sang with and conducted church choirs, accompanied church services, and sang with Sweet Adelines. Wanda met Jim Hahn, a fellow musician, and joined him in the “Energetic Seniors” band. Wanda and Jim married in 2000. Macular retinal degeneration took her eyesight in her early 80s, but her ability to play virtually any song she heard by memory served her well when blindness robbed her of the ability to read music. Perhaps Wanda’s greatest disappointment in life was the decision not to attend Julliard School of Music when given the opportunity.
Wanda always gave more in life than she had to give. We thank her for that and her many lessons in compassion and her tremendous faith.
Wanda is survived by her five children: Juline Christofferson (Alpine WY), Sharon McCabe (Michael-Helena), Merris Schaub (Kent-Ness City, Kansas), Paul Christofferson (Denise-Helena), Pamela Christofferson (Michael Paulus-Bolling Green OH); her former husband James Hahn; two step children, Christine Aiken (Dennis–Helena), Corey Hahn (Chris–Helena), nine grandchildren: Christopher Colberg, Risha Walker, Colin McCabe, Joshua Schaub, Charity Christofferson, Bethany, Christofferson, Lance Christofferson, Brandon Paulus, Christian Paulus; four step grandchildren, Cass Mongovan (Samantha-Helena) and Jamie Mongoven (Tara-Helena); ten great grandchildren; and two step great grandchildren; Arnold’s surviving siblings Nellie Neuman (Adolf-Washington DC), Ruth Hedges (Dennis-Troy MT), the Rev. Norman Christofferson (Corlynn-Helena), Darlene Bren (Jim–St. George, UT). Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
A very special “thank you” is extended to the staff at Hunter’s Pointe for their amazing care and understanding as Wanda’s days faded and required extra attention; to St. Peter’s Hospice team who helped with the care necessary to make her end of life as comfortable as possible; and finally to Marie Lavender, who provided day & night unsurpassed loving care which allowed Wanda’s children the opportunity to spend her final days with her at Hunter’s Pointe.
A celebration of life will be scheduled later this year. Donations in memory of Wanda Christofferson may be sent to the Salvation Army, 1905 Henderson, Helena, MT.
Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
