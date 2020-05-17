Wambach, Mary Carla

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mary Carla Wambach was born on December 29, 1930, and passed away on May 9, 2020. Carla was born, raised and educated in Detroit, MI. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Wambach, and they raised three children: Bobi, Carl and Rhonda.

Carla lived and taught school in many states. She earned a Master’s Degree in Environmental Education at the University of Montana. In Helena, she taught at Smith Elementary School. She retired after teaching 43 years.

Carla was an award-winning educator. She received awards from Promoting Enrichment Activities for Kids (PEAK), Montana Environmental Education Association (MEEA), Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Audubon Society, and The National Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching.

Music and dance delighted Carla throughout her rich and full life. After retirement, Carla married Ed Eaton, and they danced their way into many people’s hearts. Carla always felt life was good!

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Carla.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Wambach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.