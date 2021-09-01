Walter Hallberg Jr.

Dec. 15, 1954 - Aug. 11, 2021

Walter was born on December 15, 1954 in Casa Grande, AZ . Walter was a 1973 graduate of Casa Grande Union High School, shortly after he joined the US ARMY. He returned to become partners in the family business H & H Pump Co with his Father and Brother and later his nephew. Walter later moved to Helena MT where he has been living ever since.