Walter Hallberg Jr.

Dec. 15, 1954 - Aug. 11, 2021
Walter Hallberg, 66, passed away on 81021 in Salt Lake City, UT.
Walter was born on December 15, 1954 in Casa Grande, AZ . Walter was a 1973 graduate of Casa Grande Union High School, shortly after he joined the US ARMY. He returned to become partners in the family business H & H Pump Co with his Father and Brother and later his nephew. Walter later moved to Helena MT where he has been living ever since.
Walter really enjoyed cooking and was a wonderful cook, he loved fishing, and watching movies.
Walter was proceeded in death by his parents, Burch Walter Hallberg Sr. and Willa Rose Hallberg, and his nephew James J Hallberg.
Walter is survived by his life partner; Kim Helena, MT, Sister; Janie (Hallberg) White Casa Grande, AZ, Brother; Mike Hallberg Helena MT, Son; Brain Hallberg and Daughter; Aubrey Hallberg, also 5 Grandchildren.
