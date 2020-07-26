Walling, William (Bill) Leroy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 1, 1931 - July 18, 2020

On July 18, 2020 William “Bill” Leroy Walling passed from this world at the age of 89 in the presence of his family.

Bill was born May 1, 1931 in Burns, WY to Archie and Mary Walling. He grew up on the family farm until his father’s passing upon which time the family moved to Belgrade, MT and eventually to Winston, MT where he worked as a farm and ranch hand. Bill enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 and completed his training in Texas, after which he was stationed in Japan working as an airplane mechanic.

After his honorable discharge, Bill returned to Montana, where he met the love of his life, Dorothy McGowan. Bill and Dorothy were married on November 10, 1956, together they had two daughters, Mary and Laurie. They lived in Seattle until returning home to Montana in 1960 where they built their home and raised their girls.

Bill was a member of the Intermountain Ironworkers Local Union 81, he worked on many bridges throughout Montana, and many buildings in Helena and surrounding areas. After retiring from working iron he began grooming snowmobile trails, which he enjoyed until he and Dorothy started wintering in Yuma, AZ.