Walling, William (Bill) Leroy

May 1, 1931 - July 18, 2020
On July 18, 2020 William “Bill” Leroy Walling passed from this world at the age of 89 in the presence of his family.
Bill was born May 1, 1931 in Burns, WY to Archie and Mary Walling. He grew up on the family farm until his father’s passing upon which time the family moved to Belgrade, MT and eventually to Winston, MT where he worked as a farm and ranch hand. Bill enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 and completed his training in Texas, after which he was stationed in Japan working as an airplane mechanic.
After his honorable discharge, Bill returned to Montana, where he met the love of his life, Dorothy McGowan. Bill and Dorothy were married on November 10, 1956, together they had two daughters, Mary and Laurie. They lived in Seattle until returning home to Montana in 1960 where they built their home and raised their girls.
Bill was a member of the Intermountain Ironworkers Local Union 81, he worked on many bridges throughout Montana, and many buildings in Helena and surrounding areas. After retiring from working iron he began grooming snowmobile trails, which he enjoyed until he and Dorothy started wintering in Yuma, AZ.
Bill and Dorothy enjoyed traveling whether it be cruising or on the road in their motorhome. Together they enjoyed camping and snowmobiling with their family and many friends. After Dorothy’s death he coaxed his sister Neva into traveling with him and wintering in AZ.
Bill was a member of the West Helena Valley Volunteer Fire Department, the Helena Snow Drifters, and the Montana Snowmobile Association where he served in various positions. Bill was instrumental in obtaining funding and equipment to groom snowmobile trails in the Helena area. Bill greatly enjoyed woodworking, welding, and helping Dorothy with her many craft projects.
Bill is survived by his daughters Mary Goyins of Helena, and Laurie Eisenzimer of Conrad, three grandchildren Cally (Randy) Goyins, Tyler (Taylor) Eisenzimer, and Travis (Christie) Nichols, great granddaughter and the apple of his eye Kinzlee Nichols, his step great grandchildren Clinton, Jason and Skylee. His sisters Grace Ward and Betty Brown, numerous nieces and nephews who held a special place in his heart, his dear and long time friends Dennis and Carol Ogle. He is also survived by his companion Lois Freeman, her children Mike, Rich, Cathy, Susan and David, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Dorothy, his grandson Ryan Eisenzimer, his sister Neva Oedekoven, brother in laws James Ward, Duane Oedekoven, and Donnie Brown, and his nephew Brad Ward.
A graveside service will be held at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison, Montana on Thursday, July 30, at 10:30 a.m. with reception to follow at the Fort Harrison Service Club.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to St. Peters Hospice, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 59601.
Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com
