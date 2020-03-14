Walczak, Rob John

It is with great sadness that the family of Rob John Walczak announces his passing, on March 5th 2020, at the age of 63 years.

Rob will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 14 years, Michelle and his daughter Meghan Johnson (Drew Johnson) and his stepchildren Josh Alexander (Katie Alexander), Justin Alexander (Stephanie Alexander), and Alicia Sedita (Billy Sedita). Rob will also be fondly remembered by his brother Jim Walczak and sister Roxie Tooley and his nine grandchildren Sophia, Alessandra, William, Brenson, Iris, Henry, Trinity, Henley, and Kendry. Rob was preceded in death by his father, John Walczak, and his mother, Alvinia Walczak.

Rob Walczak was born on October 24th 1956 in Helena, Montana. He grew up in Helena, Montana where he found his love for the outdoors. After graduating high school from Helena Capital he went into the Coast Guard where he was stationed in San Francisco. After four years of service in the Coast Guard he worked in the telecommunication industry for 30 years primarily in Montana.