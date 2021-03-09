March 17, 1957 - March 4, 2021

Wade Turner Sawyer was born March 17, 1957, in Helena, Montana. He loved to have fun and St. Patrick's Day was a perfect birthday. He never had a problem sharing the day with St. Patrick and would say, “Look, everyone is coming to help celebrate my birthday.” After fighting the battle against cancer, on the morning of March 4, 2021, while Wade slept, the Lord reached down wrapped him in His arms and carried him to Heaven.

From an incredibly young age, Wade was mechanically minded. Anything from taking apart and rebuilding his sisters brand new bicycles to motorcycle engines. He always managed to get whatever he took apart back together and working, even if he had spare parts. Wade loved the outdoors and speed for which Wade was active and successful in the motocross world. Wade made countless memories for several years by sharing his love of motocross with his son Josh. Even after he quit racing, he was a mentor to many and always there to help, especially kids. Kids were always drawn to him and his wild and crazy energy. He developed a legion of friends that became lifelong friends and spoke of them often with such happiness.