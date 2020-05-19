Vossler, Laurie Lynn

Laurie Lynn Vossler, age 68, went home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2020 due to natural causes. Laurie was born on May 25, 1951 to LeRoy and Adeline (Remmich) Vossler in Wolf Point, Montana. He was the sixth of seven children raised in Circle, Montana.
He moved to Boulder, Montana in 1967 where he later graduated from Jefferson County High School, Class of 1970. It was there that he met the love of his life, Patty Gruber. They married September 12, 1970 and would spend the next 50 years together. They raised two sons together, Luke and Lance. Laurie worked for JCPenney Company for the next 30 years as a carpenter traveling throughout the United States and abroad, always keeping his family with him. After retiring from JCPenney, Laurie and Patty moved back to Boulder where they purchased Shop Rite IGA in 2001, naming it L&P Grocery. They ran their family business together for 13 years. Among the many things Laurie did to keep himself busy were helping his sons run their businesses, various construction projects, and fulfilling his lifelong dream of cattle ranching, including all the farming, haying, and hard work that came with it. Laurie loved his cows so much that he recently went out to the pasture in the middle of the night to settle his nervous cows down by singing “You are My Sunshine” to them. Laurie loved to laugh, tell jokes, and pull pranks and practical jokes. He was a kind, gentle, and caring man with a one-of-a-kind smile and sense of humor. He will be missed by so many.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Larry and Lyle, and nephew Dougie.
He is survived by his wife, two sons Luke (Lisa) Vossler and Lance (Megan) Vossler, seven grandchildren Lacee (Taylor) Stanich, Loretta (Austyn) Paulsen, Lexi Vossler, Lance Vossler II, Latrice Vossler, Levi Vossler and Leah Vossler, one great-grandson Camryn Paulsen, brothers LeRoy (Cathy) Vossler and Lester (Shirley) Vossler, sisters Lottie (Jim Richardson) Vossler and Lana (Ed) Hedlund, and numerous nieces and nephews.
If you would like to join the family in celebrating Laurie’s life, there will be a service held on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 at 2 pm. The service will be at their residence at 15 Plain View Road in Boulder, Montana. Due to social distancing rules the service will take place in the pasture and there will not be a reception to follow. If unable to stand, please bring something to sit on due to limited seating. The service will also be live streamed through Grace Community Fellowship Church at gcfbouldermt.org.
