Vossler, Laurie Lynn

He moved to Boulder, Montana in 1967 where he later graduated from Jefferson County High School, Class of 1970. It was there that he met the love of his life, Patty Gruber. They married September 12, 1970 and would spend the next 50 years together. They raised two sons together, Luke and Lance. Laurie worked for JCPenney Company for the next 30 years as a carpenter traveling throughout the United States and abroad, always keeping his family with him. After retiring from JCPenney, Laurie and Patty moved back to Boulder where they purchased Shop Rite IGA in 2001, naming it L&P Grocery. They ran their family business together for 13 years. Among the many things Laurie did to keep himself busy were helping his sons run their businesses, various construction projects, and fulfilling his lifelong dream of cattle ranching, including all the farming, haying, and hard work that came with it. Laurie loved his cows so much that he recently went out to the pasture in the middle of the night to settle his nervous cows down by singing “You are My Sunshine” to them. Laurie loved to laugh, tell jokes, and pull pranks and practical jokes. He was a kind, gentle, and caring man with a one-of-a-kind smile and sense of humor. He will be missed by so many.