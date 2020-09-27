Vonnie J. Evans

Vonnie was well known throughout Helena as a very accomplished seamstress. She altered and made many garments including her daughter's wedding and bridesmaid dresses, numerous Halloween costumes and countless clothes for family, friends or anyone who called. She also enjoyed many other things in her life. She could be found around town with her fellow Red Hat Society members or playing cards with the ladies at one of their homes. Or she was in her craft room making stained-glass items, porcelain dolls, sewing bears, blankets, doll clothes; or in her chair knitting or crocheting monkeys, blankets, knitting dishcloths or clothes to name a few. Vonnie was all about family and friends. She loved entertaining and taking care of the ones she loved. From large get togethers that included large amounts of home-made food, to sharing and teaching her love for cooking, baking, canning, crocheting, knitting, and playing the piano with her children, grandchildren and grandchildren. She will be forever missed at every family gathering. We are all blessed to have had her in our lives.