Von Tersch, George L.

March 7, 1931 – Jan. 30, 2020

Colonel George L. Von Tersch, 88, died peacefully in his Helena, Montana home on January 30, 2020. Retired military, he served 29 years in the Air Force in various capacities including 16 months during the Vietnam Conflict. Colonel Von Tersch was born on March 7, 1931 in Northboro, Iowa to Alfred and Martha Emerson Von Tersch. He was the youngest of four sons and four years older than his sister. The family moved to Marshalltown, Iowa in 1944 and he lived there until he left for college. He graduated from Iowa State College, now Iowa State University, in 1953. George was commissioned as a second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force upon graduation and was called to active duty in December.

George created a strong and loving family. He married Catherine Carol Carlson in Mason City, Iowa the day after Christmas in 1953. Their marriage was a partnership that lasted 63 years. George and Carol had four children: three daughters and one son. The family moved many times due to Air Force reassignments, giving each child a unique view of the world from the very beginning. He was a gifted mathematician and tutored his children and grandchildren in mathematical and technological skills.