Vollmer, William (Bill) Anthony

William (Bill) Anthony Vollmer was born in Helena, Montana on Oct. 17, 1938 to Toots and Tony Vollmer. He grew up on a dairy farm, just outside of East Helena. His childhood included working on the dairy ranch, having a milk route, and selling fresh eggs to Frank Hrella’s and several of the bars and bar owners.

Bill graduated from Helena High School and was in theater/drama, and the marching band. He achieved his bachelor’s degree from Montana State University in radio and television and was in marching band and many clubs. He was a proud third generation Bobcat. Following completion of his degree, he attended Stanford University. While at Stanford, one of the experiences for which he was most proud, was when a segment he did for the local San Francisco ABC station, called “Sounds of the Bay” got picked up by ABC and ran nationally to close out the ABC evening news. He then earned his master’s degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from University of Northern Colorado in 1969.

Bill was a musician, playing the piano, tuba, trumpet, and the accordion. He also loved sailing, in which he participated in races and regattas on Canyon Ferry Lake with many other avid lake enthusiasts.