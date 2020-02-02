Virgil Ray Dixon, 80, beloved father, brother, son and friend, passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2020.
Born on March 31, 1939 in Virginia City, MT, Virgil was one of four children born to Carl and Florence Dixon. Growing up in a true small-town fashion, Virgil loved to tell stories of his adventurous childhood like sledding down “Boot Hill” narrowly missing moving traffic. He was also known to jump onto unsuspecting bare-backed horses to see how long he could stay aboard. Virgil’s love of adventure, passion for learning, and his hard-work ethic carried him through all his life’s journeys.
Virgil was a man of many talents. His life of work included stints as a miner, ranch-hand, mechanic, teacher, and coach. He spent the majority of his professional career working for state government and retired as a Director within the Department of Public Health and Human Services. Virgil was not one to let retirement slow him down, however. In retirement, Virgil started a lawn-mowing business, began traveling the world on mission trips and pleasure trips, and enjoyed shuttling rental cars throughout the state. For all that knew Virgil, know that the world has lost an amazingly kind, loving, humorous, and caring human being.
Virgil is proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Bill Dixon, and his stepson Robert Eide. Virgil is survived by his daughters, Donna Dixon (Chris Wells), Nikki Dixon-Foley (Richard), and stepdaughter Tracey Tintinger (Ben). Grandchildren; Kyle Dixon, Jon, Sam, Jaylen, & Trey Tintinger, & Millie and Hattie Foley. Brother Norm Dixon and sister Pat Davis.
A celebration of his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Virgil’s name be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation via https://www.rmef.org/donate/donation-packages/. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Virgil.
