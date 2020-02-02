Virgil Ray Dixon, 80, beloved father, brother, son and friend, passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2020.

Born on March 31, 1939 in Virginia City, MT, Virgil was one of four children born to Carl and Florence Dixon. Growing up in a true small-town fashion, Virgil loved to tell stories of his adventurous childhood like sledding down “Boot Hill” narrowly missing moving traffic. He was also known to jump onto unsuspecting bare-backed horses to see how long he could stay aboard. Virgil’s love of adventure, passion for learning, and his hard-work ethic carried him through all his life’s journeys.

Virgil was a man of many talents. His life of work included stints as a miner, ranch-hand, mechanic, teacher, and coach. He spent the majority of his professional career working for state government and retired as a Director within the Department of Public Health and Human Services. Virgil was not one to let retirement slow him down, however. In retirement, Virgil started a lawn-mowing business, began traveling the world on mission trips and pleasure trips, and enjoyed shuttling rental cars throughout the state. For all that knew Virgil, know that the world has lost an amazingly kind, loving, humorous, and caring human being.