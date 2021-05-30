I am the author of my own Obituary. The following may be unconventional or simply my “odd sense of humor”, but really, who cares? What can they do to me now? When God is with me, who can be against me?
My name is Victor George Sandru. On the afternoon of May 15th 2021, the Good Lord opened His arms and accepted me into Heaven (I pray). The past few years my old ticker had grown tired and even after a new valve, I felt my time was near.
First and foremost I give praise to my loving Savior Jesus Christ. I don't deserve it but I hope to meet my Lord and Savior face to face, humbly. I was a man who loved the Lord and tried to be a good example to those who knew me, watching my daily walk throughout life with Christ.
I'd like to be remembered like the Apostle Paul. I fought the good fight! I didn't win, but I gave it the best I had in me.
2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept my faith.”
During my recent health struggle I was cared for and comforted by my sons and loving family. I have finished my journey at 90 years young! Instead of service at the V.A. Cemetery, I will rest at Forestvale Cemetery by my brother Frankie's side at the feet of my Mother and Father.
I was born October 21, 1930 in Massillon, OH to Anna and Frank Sandru. My parents were proud Romanian immigrants who moved to Helena when my brother Frankie and I were young boys. I grew up on Water St. at the base of the Billy Goat cave where I spent my youth. I graduated from Helena High and eventually a degree in Criminal Justice from Ohio State University. I served my country proudly and honorably overseas for 3 years during the Korean War in the Air Force. I love my Country, and even more so proud of our Flag. After returning home from overseas, I joined the Helena Police Department. I patrolled the streets of Helena over 13 years. My goal as a Police Officer, which I performed proudly, was to serve my community, safeguard lives and property and protect the innocent and weak against injustice.
My passion in life were my 5 sons, “Behold my beloved Sons of whom I am so proud”. I loved creek fishing around Little Blackfoot, hunting and camping with my boys and enjoying big meals with friends and family. I love sitting in the sun, good food and good laughs and finding adventure traveling with my sons.
I am preceded in death by my parents Anna and Frank Sandru, my brother Frankie Sandru, K.I.A. USMC, WWII, my son Dino Sandru and my loving cat of 20 years named Indy.
I am survived by my beloved sons Christopher and Patrick Sandru, Shawn (V. Sandru) Lay, Philip Johnson. My loving daughters-in-law Gaida Hobby Martin, Ruby Ann Love and Robyn Johnson. As well as 7 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. And the mother of my two youngest sons, Linda Kerpa.
I extend my uttermost praise and gratitude to all personnel at Fort Harrison V.A. Hospital for my numerous surgeries and healing therapy I received there over the years. You are all a credit to your profession. Your care was compassionate, memorable and life saving. To me you are all angels.
So, in conclusion, to all my friends who were few, and to all of the unfortunate people who didn't know me, I leave you with this:
“Time does not become sacred to us until we have lived it, until it has passed over us and taken with it a part of ourselves”.
Sweet Jesus, your name is the last name that leaves my lips when I fall asleep each night ad your name is the first name spoken from my lips when I awake each morning. The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Victor
