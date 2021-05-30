I am the author of my own Obituary. The following may be unconventional or simply my “odd sense of humor”, but really, who cares? What can they do to me now? When God is with me, who can be against me?

My name is Victor George Sandru. On the afternoon of May 15th 2021, the Good Lord opened His arms and accepted me into Heaven (I pray). The past few years my old ticker had grown tired and even after a new valve, I felt my time was near.

First and foremost I give praise to my loving Savior Jesus Christ. I don't deserve it but I hope to meet my Lord and Savior face to face, humbly. I was a man who loved the Lord and tried to be a good example to those who knew me, watching my daily walk throughout life with Christ.

I'd like to be remembered like the Apostle Paul. I fought the good fight! I didn't win, but I gave it the best I had in me.

2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept my faith.”

During my recent health struggle I was cared for and comforted by my sons and loving family. I have finished my journey at 90 years young! Instead of service at the V.A. Cemetery, I will rest at Forestvale Cemetery by my brother Frankie's side at the feet of my Mother and Father.