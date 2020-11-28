Vicki Dibble Samoray, formally from Edgemont, SD, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St Peters Hospital, Helena, Montana from complications due to cancer. Vicki was born in Hot Springs, SD, the first child of Chuck and Bonnie Dibble. She was inquisitive and bright from the start. She was a delight to watch as she progressed through everyday life. A bright star always searching for goodness and fairness.
She graduated from Edgemont High School in 1967. Attended Chadron State College and Black Hills State College. Vicki worked at the Black Hills Workshop in Rapid City, SD as a Social Worker/Counselor for several years where she flourished because she was able to help those less fortunate. She loved the patients she worked with and grew in wisdom from their honesty and bravery.
She married Ronald Samoray in 1977. To this union they had three sons, Ron, Chuck and Dave. Sadly, Ron passed away in a car accident in 1985 leaving Vicki to raise her 3 little boys. She was a devoted and loving mother who always defended her sons and worked tirelessly to provide for them.
Vicki is proceeded in death by her husband, Ron Samoray, father, Chuck Dibble, and numerous aunts and uncles, all of them being her “favorite”.
She is survived by her sons Ron (Jessica), Denver; Chuck, Helena and Dave, Helena. Her mother Bonnie Dibble, Helena; sister Linda Minkoff, Denver; brothers Larry Dibble (Joyce), Helena and Robyn Dibble, Denver and numerous nieces and nephews. Vicki is also survived by her special friend and confidant, John Mader, Lincoln, NE.
Vicki will be remembered for her unfailing and constant desire to leave the world in a better place. Her heart was full of compassion for the downtrodden and she held strong to her belief’s. Her love for her sons never wavered. She loved being their mom and always stood by them.
“Be imitators of God, therefore, as dearly loved children and live a life of love, just as Christ loved us.’ Eph 5:1-2.
You can rest now Vicki.
Due to COVID 19, Services will be held in the spring. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Vicki.
