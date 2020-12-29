Vernon Roy Durham

In the mid-'70s Vernie came back to live in Helena, then in the '80s moved with his parents to Fruit Heights, Utah. There, he attended a school for the disabled, where he loved the social interaction and enrichment activities. That love for activity and friendship continued after he moved with his parents to Spokane in the mid-to late '90s. He especially enjoyed family time with his parents and grew close to his sister Cheri and brother-in-law Tom. In Spokane, he enjoyed his physical therapy sessions, which included swimming, and DJ-hosted dances at a local recreation center where he rocked out to “YMCA.”

Vernie moved with his parents to Billings a few years later, and, after several months, came back to the Helena area, where he lived with his sister Valerie and brother-in-law Kenny for three years. Under his sister's loving and vigilant care, Vernie's health flourished and he thrived. He particularly loved her homemade muffins, which she continued to make for him after he moved into the Kathy Group Home in Billings.

Vernie was very close to his mother. After her passing in 2016, he became especially close to his father who visited him every day, at the Billings Training Industries East (BTI-E) day program or the Kathy Group Home. Vernie and his dad were well-known for their close relationship and outgoing conviviality.