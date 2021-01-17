On the afternoon of January 8, 2021 Vernon Lee Moody passed away due to complications from Covid 19. His son, Dan Moody, was at his side holding his hand. The family is grateful for the wonderful staff at Cooney.

Vern was born on September 18, 1932, to UD and Ann Moody in Great Falls, Montana. He was the proud middle brother of two sisters, Shirley Watson and Stella McMahon. The two of them are still every bit as feisty as their brother was. Their life was difficult as their father left when the children was very young. Because of their struggles they were a very close family. When Vern was in his early teens he stayed with his dad and uncles working on their fishing boat in Alaska.

At 17, Vern was attending high school in Simms and working on a dairy farm milking cows twice a day. He then had his mother sign the papers so he could join the United States Marine Corp. Dad always said that in the Marines he got an extra hour of sleep and all the food he could eat. He served honorably for 4 years, including a tour in Korea where he received the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat. He carried shrapnel in his leg for the rest of his life. Dad was always a proud Marine.