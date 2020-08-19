Venetz, Wayne 'Bud' Matthew

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 21, 1939 – Aug. 9, 2020

Wayne “Bud” Matthew Venetz, 81, of Helena, Montana passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer on August 9th. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life Wayne managed his illness head-on, with strength, a “bit” of stubbornness and wanted to spend as much time with friends and loved ones doing the things he loved most.

Wayne was a person who worked extremely hard. After graduating from High School in Conrad, Montana he enlisted into the Army. While stationed in Germany he bought a bicycle and spent every leave pedaling around the country side visiting with the local farmers and exchanging farming practices and tips.

While Wayne was enlisted and in the States he became good friends with a gentleman who would soon become his brother-in-law. Wayne met the love of his life, Joyce Elaine Baker. They were wed December 7th, 1963 in Churchville, Maryland. He then whisked his bride back to Conrad to begin their lives farming, ranching and starting their family on the family farm. Together they grew wheat, raised cattle and their three children Veronica, Kimberley and Matthew until they moved to Helena, Montana in 2000.