Velma Leone (Hartley) Reber age 94, died peacefully at Touchmark in Helena on December 31, 2020.

She was born on the “homestead” in Eastern Montana to Verner and Marie (Bjontegaard) Hartley. Her heritage was a blend of English and Norwegian roots of her father and mother. She lost her Mom at age 10, but her 2 big sisters watched over her like a hawk and, in turn, she doted over her little brother. Her Dad, Verner Tipp, earned her deep respect by keeping the family together as a single father. This lesson of loyalty and sacrifice defined her life. She was the Salutatorian of her Hinsdale High School class and attended the Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Havre, MT. As a member of the "Greatest Generation," the attributes of resiliency, tenacity and gumption were part of her vernacular.

Velma moved to Helena in 1945 with $50 in her purse, and her two best girlfriends when she was 19 years of age. On her first job interview with Montana Life Insurance Company, she showed off her typing and shorthand skills, and was hired on the spot.

Two years later she met the love of her life, Paul William Reber, and they were married in St Helena's Cathedral in 1948. They settled down, created a beautiful life and family together. Their four children Mike, Debbie, Becky and David won the lottery by being members.