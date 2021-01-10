Velma Leone (Hartley) Reber age 94, died peacefully at Touchmark in Helena on December 31, 2020.
She was born on the “homestead” in Eastern Montana to Verner and Marie (Bjontegaard) Hartley. Her heritage was a blend of English and Norwegian roots of her father and mother. She lost her Mom at age 10, but her 2 big sisters watched over her like a hawk and, in turn, she doted over her little brother. Her Dad, Verner Tipp, earned her deep respect by keeping the family together as a single father. This lesson of loyalty and sacrifice defined her life. She was the Salutatorian of her Hinsdale High School class and attended the Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Havre, MT. As a member of the "Greatest Generation," the attributes of resiliency, tenacity and gumption were part of her vernacular.
Velma moved to Helena in 1945 with $50 in her purse, and her two best girlfriends when she was 19 years of age. On her first job interview with Montana Life Insurance Company, she showed off her typing and shorthand skills, and was hired on the spot.
Two years later she met the love of her life, Paul William Reber, and they were married in St Helena's Cathedral in 1948. They settled down, created a beautiful life and family together. Their four children Mike, Debbie, Becky and David won the lottery by being members.
Velma loved being creative, which showed in her beautiful home, her cooking skills and was also a crackerjack seamstress. She was a positive force and her husband's and children's most enthusiastic cheerleader. She managed all family activities, 2 dogs and a small business entrepreneur without chaos and the organization of a commanding officer. Her family had many adventures; traveling across the United States, skiing the slopes of many resorts and enjoying perfect summers at the family cabin on Canyon Ferry Lake.
As in most lives, there are ups and downs. Velma's heart was broken when her son Kevin Joseph passed away at just 2 days old. She became a widow at 58 when she lost Paul to prostate cancer. Her heart remained true to him and she told a care-giver at Touchmark that Paul was right there with her on the day before she passed.
Velma was active and invested her time in the community. She had great faith and was a member of St. Mary's Church where she was a Eucharistic minister. She was a 25 year member of the Civic Center Board where they successfully completed the funding and modernization of the site which is still enjoyed today. Velma loved playing Bridge, bowling, gardening and golfing. She was one of the founding members and President of the Montana Democratic Women's Legislative Caucus. This earned her accolades from Montana's Governor Schweitzer, Senator Baucus and President Clinton.
Her motto was to “keep moving, keep growing and be positive!” Always up for an adventure, she traveled to Europe several times as well and South America. Her favorite was a trip to Norway with her Grandson Shane to reconnect with her Bjontegaard family. Velma's legacy to her family will always be kindness, respect and resilience.
Velma is survived by Daughter; Deborah (Debbie) Carter (Downey, CA) and her children; Ethney Thom, (Zack) and Great Grandsons Hunter and Gunner; Blake Carter and Emily Carter; Daughter; Rebecca (Becky) Reber-Burness (Jim) (Mill Valley, CA) and son Bryon; Son; David Reber (Jamett) (Austin, Texas), and children Madeleine and Paul; grandson Shane Reber (Bozeman, MT).
She is preceded in death by her infant son, Kevin (1956), Husband Paul Reber (1985) and beloved son Mike Reber, (2019).
The family would like to acknowledge and thank her caregivers, including her beloved nurse (Saint) Marie Lavinder, the loving staff of angels at Touchmark and the kind souls of St. Peter's Health Hospice.
A celebration of Velma's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in her name to Hospice of St. Peter's, Helena, MT. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Velma.
