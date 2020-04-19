Upton, Thomas P.

Tom was a loving husband and father who brightened the day of everyone he encountered. To say he was active in his family and community is an understatement. He was a lector, active with fundraising, coaching, and numerous other activities at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church and School where he and his family worshiped and his kids attended pre-school through middle school. Tom was also active in supporting various political campaigns and other local causes. He was a proud alum of MSU and continued to support the university in various ways throughout his life. Tom loved to coach both Connor and Reagan in numerous sports and was a zealous advocate for his wife and kids in everything they did. Tom enjoyed traveling with his family and was happiest when spending time with family and friends and their dogs, Molly and Millie. Tom was also fiercely competitive, successfully competing in numerous adventure races across the country as well as other athletic activities primarily in running, biking and skiing. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.