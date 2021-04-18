Una Mae Schlack, 93, died of natural causes April 11, 2021 at Elkhorn Nursing Home in Clancy, Montana.
She was born in Helena in 1928, the youngest child of Knute and Elsie Johnson, who lived in Lump Gulch, near Clancy. Times were hard. Her family was so poor they paid the doctor with potatoes. Una started school in Clancy, then lived briefly in Two Harbors, Minnesota before returning to Montana. The family settled in Great Falls, where Knute became an engineer on the Great Northern Railroad.
Una graduated from Great Falls High in 1946. She played violin and enjoyed tennis and dancing. She began working at age 14 as a telephone operator and as a sales clerk at the Paris Department store. In 1948, she met Gordon Schlack at a basketball tournament; they married that October. They traveled together from Connecticut to California while he attended photography school. They settled in Ashland, Oregon where they owned the Schlack Studio and took photos for the Portland Journal.
They came back to Montana about 1956, living in Bozeman, where Una worked at a jewelry store, then moved to Gordon's family ranch near Big Sandy. Their daughter Brenda was born in 1961. During the 1960s, Una was a secretary at Fort Benton Elementary and joined the Eastern Star. In 1970, Gordon and Una sold their ranch, returned to Bozeman, and Una became manager of Legion Villa, a senior citizens' housing project. They moved to Helena in 2005.
Animals were important to Una, especially her shepherd, Pepper, trained by her father and a faithful companion until about 1960. She was a “pet parent” to numerous cats and dogs, and was active with the Gallatin Humane Society. If animals greet you in heaven, she will have many companions.
Una was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Evelyn Fischer, her brother Keith Johnson, and in 2015, by Gordon. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Wahler (Eric), and granddaughter, Lozang Yontenarisa. Una was close to her niece Enid Hewston (Les) of Paradise, California, as well as nephews David Johnson (Janne) of Colstrip and John Johnson (Kathy) of Clancy.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts can be made to the Lewis and Clark County Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604.
Interment will be in the columbarium at the Fort Harrison Veteran's Cemetery in a private family ceremony. A memorial service may be held outdoors in May. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Una.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.