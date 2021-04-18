Una Mae Schlack, 93, died of natural causes April 11, 2021 at Elkhorn Nursing Home in Clancy, Montana.

She was born in Helena in 1928, the youngest child of Knute and Elsie Johnson, who lived in Lump Gulch, near Clancy. Times were hard. Her family was so poor they paid the doctor with potatoes. Una started school in Clancy, then lived briefly in Two Harbors, Minnesota before returning to Montana. The family settled in Great Falls, where Knute became an engineer on the Great Northern Railroad.

Una graduated from Great Falls High in 1946. She played violin and enjoyed tennis and dancing. She began working at age 14 as a telephone operator and as a sales clerk at the Paris Department store. In 1948, she met Gordon Schlack at a basketball tournament; they married that October. They traveled together from Connecticut to California while he attended photography school. They settled in Ashland, Oregon where they owned the Schlack Studio and took photos for the Portland Journal.