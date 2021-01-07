Tyler Barry Moy

Tyler's many extracurricular activities ranged from sports to theater to choir. He was a goalie in Arsenal soccer, and he won several come-from-behind track-and-field events at the Big Sky State Games, taking home a neck-full of gold, silver, and bronze medals. Tyler continued his athletic pursuits at Capital High, running track and suiting up on the gridiron as a tight-end. While he was a proud, mohawk-sporting member of the 2002 Bruin state championship football team, he was also a baritone in the audition-only high school choir.

The thing about Tyler, though, was his smarts. He excelled at math and science, and was a ringer at Trivial Pursuit. Tyler graduated from high school in three and a half years and then attended Montana State University, graduating with honors in Biological Sciences with an emphasis in Fish and Wildlife Management. While attending Montana State, Tyler worked as a technician at the MSU fisheries laboratory and volunteered as an EMT at the Belgrade Fire Department.

Tyler spent his free time fishing, skiing, bird-hunting, floating or schooling others in cribbage. He was a voracious news reader and paid close attention to the world around him. Tyler also loved to travel. He backpacked through Greece, Spain, England, Italy and France and then spent a month adventuring in New Zealand. He hiked the Lost Coast in California and sailed through the Caribbean.