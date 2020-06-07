Tyanich, Peter

The love of Pete’s life was his wife, Pat. He married Patricia Ann Wooten, October 20, 1951 in a service at his parent’s home. Pete was raised Serbian Orthodox, Pat was raised Mormon, they were married by an Episcopalian priest and raised their family Lutheran. They had two daughters, Nancy Tyanich of the family home in Helena, and Leslie (John) Moran of Missoula. Pat passed on October 29, 2019, after a difficult battle with Parkinson’s disease, and this shattered Pete’s heart. He struggled on as long as he could but finally just wore out. His daughters survive him, as well as grandchildren Megan, Molly and Peter and many dearly loved nieces and nephews and families.

Peter’s passing was the end of an era, as he was the youngest and last of his big loving Serbian family to leave. Preceding him in death were his parents and his siblings and their spouses; Vee and Howard Walden, Agne and Tom Miskovich, Helena and Al Milholland, Rod and Marge Tyanich, Mary and Bob Olson, Jo and Mike Kovich, Zorka and Max DaSilva and Dan and Alice Tyanich, as well as a series of Siamese cats named “Vuk”.

Peter lived life big. Everything he did and felt and said was big. His laugh was big and he always lived life at full throttle. He was deeply loved and the hole he leaves in our hearts is big, too.

Private family services are planned. A public graveside service for Peter and his wife Patricia with military honors will be held on June 11, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Forestvale cemetery in Helena. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Helena Food Share or a donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Peter.