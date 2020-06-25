Turner, William E.

Sept. 21, 1946 – May 30, 2020
William E. Turner was born September 21, 1946. He passed away on May 30, 2020. Will was born to William Owen Turner and Emily Watkins Turner at Ridley Park, PA.
Will graduated from Crystal Lake High School in Illinios. Will graduated from Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, Florida. His art work in treasured by many! He was a U.S. Navy Veteran 1966-1970, served with special weapons division.
Will had many friends in the Helena Community especially those who had an interest in hunting, fishing and outdoor activities. He enjoyed nature in its undisturbed areas and was at peace in these places.
Will loved the time hunting and fishing with friends Tom Brownlee, Al Charvat, Mike Fife, Arnold Erhardt and Randy Wilke.
A special thanks to the Hicks family where Will hunted many days, he enjoyed this beautiful Ranch!
He is survived by a sister in Great Bend, Ontario, Canada.
No Services are planned.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.