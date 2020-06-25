Turner, William E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 21, 1946 – May 30, 2020

William E. Turner was born September 21, 1946. He passed away on May 30, 2020. Will was born to William Owen Turner and Emily Watkins Turner at Ridley Park, PA.

Will graduated from Crystal Lake High School in Illinios. Will graduated from Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, Florida. His art work in treasured by many! He was a U.S. Navy Veteran 1966-1970, served with special weapons division.

Will had many friends in the Helena Community especially those who had an interest in hunting, fishing and outdoor activities. He enjoyed nature in its undisturbed areas and was at peace in these places.

Will loved the time hunting and fishing with friends Tom Brownlee, Al Charvat, Mike Fife, Arnold Erhardt and Randy Wilke.

A special thanks to the Hicks family where Will hunted many days, he enjoyed this beautiful Ranch!

He is survived by a sister in Great Bend, Ontario, Canada.

No Services are planned.

To plant a tree in memory of William Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.