Trettin, Viola M. (Babe)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Viola M (Babe) Trettin, 94, passed away on April 27, 2020 in Yuma, AZ.

Babe was born May 6, 1925 to George and May Vosburgh in the Boulder Valley. She married Kenneth Trettin on July 3, 1947. Ken and Babe owned and operated the Boulder Cafe until they sold it in 1964. Babe became Clerk of the District Court in Boulder and retired in 1987. After retirement they traveled in their motorhome and settled in Yuma, AZ where they spent their winters for 18 years.

After selling their motorhome in 2005, Babe resided in Helena at her apartment for 14 years. Babe enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and friends, whether it was playing cards, dominos or doing some gambling. All who knew Babe knew she was a great story teller- she could go on for hours with stories. Her mind was sharp as a tack. Babe was in Arizona at the time of her passing spending time with family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Babe was proceeded in death by her parents George and May Vosburgh, husband of 58 years Kenneth Trettin, daughter Lorelee (Ed) Robinson, and siblings Leonard Vosburgh of Boulder and Fred Vosburgh of Conrad, MT.

Babe is survived by children Carol (Harvey) Simpson, Shirley (Bob) Chamberlin, Larry (Pam) Trettin, Loretta (Bruce) Fill, and Danny (Karen) Trettin, 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Viola Trettin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.