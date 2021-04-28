Traci Jo Duffy

On April 24, 2021 our beautiful daughter, sister, aunt, and friend passed away from respiratory failure due to complications of Covid-19. Her illness was brief, and she passed away peacefully with her family by her side.

She was born in Helena MT on October 14, 1973 to Dave and Sheryl Duffy. She attended school in the Helena area, then moved to Belgrade MT where she graduated in 1992. To her, the Gallatin Valley will always be considered “home”.

After graduation, she attended Trinity Bible College where she made many lifelong friends. She then went on to live and work in Las Vegas NV, Dallas TX, and Great Falls MT. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Healthcare Management and enjoyed working in the medical field.

Traci loved spending time with her family and friends. She never missed a phone call, text, or opportunity to pray for others. She was a loving and caring person with sweet heart and infectious smile that will never be forgotten. She was a fighter, and never gave up, even in her time of illness. She had a love for the lord, passion for peace, and was a true gift from god. There is a hole in many lives that she filled with her presence, but we know that she is now with our lord and savior, and in a completely healed body that is free from pain or suffering.