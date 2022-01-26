Tony Wayland Jr.

September 7, 1929 - January 19, 2022

Tony roped his way to the sky on January 19,2022, in the evening surrounded by his family in his own home. Our family's goal was to keep him at home and we are very proud that we accomplished that.

Tony Wayland was born in Hamilton MT to Tony Wayland SR and Sarah Olive (Waylett).

His youth was spent in Hamilton playing baseball, hunting up Blogett Canyon, and Helping his family.

In his 20's he played semi pro ball in Hamilton, He was the 2nd baseman.

Tony was drafted in the army and was sent to Germany on a ship that took 17 days over and 17 even longer days to get back. He was not fond of the ocean. He never really said much about his time there except he made a ring out of a half dollar on the way and wore it the rest of his life.

After returning to Hamilton, when this was done. In the fall of 1953 He met Roberta Joan (Camp) by way of his Uncle Layton arranging for him to give this cute little coed a ride back to Missoula after a weekend home from college. On the ride back to Missoula, He asked her out to the movies for Monday, but she had to attend a sorority house meeting. Being persistent, well how about Tuesday, no she had to go square dancing. Okay then how about Wednesday, no she had a date. Thursday then how about Thursday, and finally she said ok. When he returned to the house he shared with a roommate he told him I'm never asking her out again. They were married 674. At the time he was working for the railroad in Missoula. He was laid off the RR not to long after marrying and so to provide for his growing family that now included Vicki, he sold vacuum cleaners, and cemetery plots, and cars.

To this union 2 children Vicki Jean in 1955 in Missoula, and Daniel Wayne in 1957 in Butte were born. Because he thought he and Bobbie together were too fertile he had a vasectomy at summer camp in a field hospital with 2 chairs as the table. One of many adventures provided by summer camp with the Army Reserves.

We moved to Butte in 1956 where Dan was born. Tony was working for the US Army as a mechanic and was also in the Army reserve. In 1964 he was transferred to Helena. He was able to retire from the reserves as Command Sargent Major. You know the Sargent strips with the oak leaves around the star. Something he was very proud of. When the AMSA shop moved from what is now the Brewhouse on Euclid to the Fort, a display was put up honoring Tony. He was pictured in his dress uniform and his calvary uniform.

Moving to Helena, made it possible for our dad to have horses. He and Danny took up team roping. In fact, they won the very first father son team roping at the Last chance Stampede. Many great friends and memories were made while roping. He was able to continue to ride and rope until into his 80's. It kept him in good shape.

Tony and Bobbie shared 67 yrs of marriage and lots of adventures. No big trips out of the country as Dad did not like to fly but camping, hunting and visiting friends made along the way. After returning from a trip to Pennsylvania that took them to Florida, then Seattle before getting home in the middle of the night, was his last. He vowed he would never fly again and didn't.

Tony was preceded in death by his mom and dad and sister Melba Lozeau. He is survived by his wife Bobbie, daughter Vicki (Charles Ruzicka). Dan Wayland, and 2 grandchildren who adored him and he them, Jacob and Jesse Ruzicka. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who were also entertained by Dad when they came to visit. Everybody loved Tony.

Tony will be laid to rest in Hamilton with services there and in Helena at a later date in the spring.

If you could share a story with our Mom please sent it to 10 Lincoln Rd W. Helena