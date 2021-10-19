Feb. 27, 1938 - Oct. 15, 2021
Toni Boyle, longtime resident of Helena, Montana, and friend to many, passed away on October 15, 2021, with her family by her side.
Toni was born Yaeko Kusuba on February 27, 1938, in Nagasaki, Japan to parents Ichitaro and Haruko Kusuba. As an innocent child during WWII, Toni endured the harsh realities of war. It was during this time that Toni's grit and spirit would help her endure a cataclysmic event. She spoke of constant air raid sirens and trips to the bomb shelters during her elementary school years. Her mountain school was a distance away, when she witnessed the dropping of the bomb on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945. She recalls being only seven years old when she had to find her way home from school all by herself, an astounding feat of courage that will continue to move and inspire her children and grandchildren.
It was in Japan that she met her future husband, John T. Boyle while he was stationed in the Air Force. The military would take them to many places around the world, which gave their four young children, Tom, John, Cindy and Mary, vast experiences with different cultures. It was in Baltimore, MD, when John was sent overseas to serve in Pakistan, that Toni's strength and resilience was tested. As a young mother of four young children, and without knowing the English language, Toni was left to live with John's large Irish family, who were virtual strangers. Throughout her life, Toni spoke of the struggles during that time, trying to understand American culture and this new boisterous family that she lived with. Her stories would end with laughter though, always laughter, as she remembered with fondness, her new American family and the clash of cultures. Her amazing ability to adapt and immerse herself, essentially alone in a foreign land, is part of her family lore and will be shared through generations of grandchildren. The moral of the story being, if Grandma endured that, I can do anything.
When John retired from the Air Force, the family eventually settled in Helena, MT. Her children, by then teenagers, Toni went to work at St. Peter's Hospital, a job she loved because of the people she met and befriended there. It didn't matter who they were, a patient or coworker, doctor or nurse, she loved to engage in conversation, always asking about their families and their well-being. Toni retired after working over twenty years at St. Peter's.
Toni was well known for her authentic Japanese dishes. You might say she was famous for her amazing eggrolls, which would be the first thing to disappear at any potluck or gathering. When Toni walked in the door, she was essentially mobbed and robbed of the Tupperware dish that held the eggrolls. She was known for randomly bringing them to various businesses that she regularly visited, such as Costco, to pass along to the workers, and even whipped up a batch for a hungry group of professional steer wrestlers on break from the NFR. Toni also loved cooking for her children and their friends. Heaping plates of curry rice would be set before them in endless supply. No one left Toni's house hungry.
Toni had a vast array of friends who she enjoyed going to lunch with and with whom she spent a great deal of time chatting with on the phone. Her compassion for those who were ill or struggling, was real. She had a genuine concern for their well-being and would not hesitate to help. She was a giver, again, part of that family lore and lessons in life.
Toni's family was her everything. Her favorite times where when her entire family gathered together. The Marysville House and Jade Garden were two of her favorite places to share a meal. She told the funniest stories that made grandkids belly-laugh. Her laugh alone would make you laugh, it was contagious. She loved seeing her grandchildren, and great grandchildren, grateful for a ten- minute visit or a week-long stay. Long conversations on the phone and personal visits with her children were a cherished event for her as she caught up on their lives. As a mother-in-law, she was a true gem. Her knack for making you feel welcome and loved made her a second beloved mother. Toni was known for always walking you out the door when it was time to leave. Waving from her front porch, she would say, “Careful drive!” Even from her hospital bed, we heard, “Careful drive!” as we left her room. Although, she was also known to yell out, “Don't drown!” as one of her grandchildren left for a float trip.
Toni will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. A treasured member of our community, people will remember her smile and love of life. Her lessons of love, compassion, resilience, and strength to endure, will live on and resonate through the generations.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7.
Toni is survived by her children: Tom (Debbie) Boyle, Cindy (Chuck) Duthie, Mary (Mike) Gorsage. Grandchildren: Danni (Riley) Ford, Jessi Boyle, JT Boyle, Christine Cieri, Brandon Cieri, Corey Gorsage, Katey Gorsage. Great grandchildren: Rowe, Crew and Jette Ford.
Toni was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Boyle, son John C. Boyle, and granddaughter Jennifer Boyle.
A celebration of Toni's life will be held on Wednesday, October 20th at 2 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., Helena, MT. Masks are encouraged. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Toni.
