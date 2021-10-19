Toni Boyle

Feb. 27, 1938 - Oct. 15, 2021

Toni was born Yaeko Kusuba on February 27, 1938, in Nagasaki, Japan to parents Ichitaro and Haruko Kusuba. As an innocent child during WWII, Toni endured the harsh realities of war. It was during this time that Toni's grit and spirit would help her endure a cataclysmic event. She spoke of constant air raid sirens and trips to the bomb shelters during her elementary school years. Her mountain school was a distance away, when she witnessed the dropping of the bomb on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945. She recalls being only seven years old when she had to find her way home from school all by herself, an astounding feat of courage that will continue to move and inspire her children and grandchildren.

It was in Japan that she met her future husband, John T. Boyle while he was stationed in the Air Force. The military would take them to many places around the world, which gave their four young children, Tom, John, Cindy and Mary, vast experiences with different cultures. It was in Baltimore, MD, when John was sent overseas to serve in Pakistan, that Toni's strength and resilience was tested. As a young mother of four young children, and without knowing the English language, Toni was left to live with John's large Irish family, who were virtual strangers. Throughout her life, Toni spoke of the struggles during that time, trying to understand American culture and this new boisterous family that she lived with. Her stories would end with laughter though, always laughter, as she remembered with fondness, her new American family and the clash of cultures. Her amazing ability to adapt and immerse herself, essentially alone in a foreign land, is part of her family lore and will be shared through generations of grandchildren. The moral of the story being, if Grandma endured that, I can do anything.