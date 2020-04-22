Tomaskie, John

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 13, 1929 – April 17, 2020

John Tomaskie passed away peacefully on April 17 in Helena after a long illness. John was born in Great Falls, Montana to George and Anna Tomaskie on May 13, 1929. He was the youngest of six children. He was raised on a small farm outside of Sand Coulee.

John met his wife, Beverly, in Great Falls and they were married in 1948. They lived in Great Falls until 1952. Soon after, they moved to Helena where they remained until his death. John was preceded in death by his son, Thomas “Buzzy”; daughter Patricia “Patty”; his parents; and his five siblings.

John worked for the City of Helena Water Department until he retired in 1989. He spent numerous hours playing solitary and cribbage, watching the NFR Rodeo, Gunsmoke and old westerns on TV. He loved vacations traveling throughout the Bob Marshall Wilderness; fishing, hunting and enjoying breathtaking scenery with friends and family.