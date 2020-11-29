Todd A. Saarinen

A close family friend had this to say about Todd: “He was an extraordinary man – even tempered, thoughtful, giving of his time and abilities. Being a master craftsman in all of the trades, along with his natural artistic abilities, he helped us all with our projects, never asking anything in return.” Different versions of that same description of Todd have been shared by many since his passing. Perhaps the favorite description of Todd was “Construction Barbie,” taking a poke at his long blond hair from earlier years.

Todd had a passion for hunting starting from a very young age, primarily for bull elk. Aptly described as the “quintessential mountain man,” it was quite something to see how he could move like a mountain goat in the roughest and steepest terrain. He loved Montana and cherished his time in the mountains.

In 1999 Todd's world changed when he met Jeanne, and they were joined in the Sacrament of Marriage on May 31, 2003 at the Cathedral of St. Helena. When talking about his wife, he would often say, “I'm the luckiest bastard there is!” Since Todd's passing, the most cherished messages of sympathy Jeanne received were the ones that shared how evident their mutual love, respect, and affection were for each other. Jeanne knew that to be true, but didn't realize it was recognized by others.