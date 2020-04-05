Tintinger, John Carroll

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

John Carroll Tintinger, known as Carroll (Ting) Tintinger passed on March 21st 2020.

He was a third-generation Montanan, born March 13, 1928, in Cascade, Montana, to Beth and George Tintinger. He served in the Army Air Corps after WWII.

Carroll had a life-long love affair with the automobile. Ting raced stock cars in the “40's” and started selling fords in 1950. He went on to own Tintinger Ford in Harlowton in the 1960's. In The 70’s he was the “Truck Corral” at Capitol ford in Helena. In the late 70’s he moved to the Spokane / Coeur d’Alene area. And continued to sell Fords.

Doti and he traveled the U.S. in their motor home for 37 years. Carroll always had an interesting story for friends or strangers.

Preceded in death are his parents Beth and George Tintinger, his son Dean, daughter Jean and ex-wife Virginia.

Carroll is survived by his wife Doti of 39 years and his children Julie Tintinger, Jay Tintinger (Ursula), Cindy Mundschenk (Dave), Jennifer Kysar (Fritz), and Chris Spiker (Wes); 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Internment will be at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery Medical Lake, Washington per his wishes. No services are planned. A gathering will be held this summer to share “Ting” stories. Condolences and memories may be shared at pnwcremation.com.

