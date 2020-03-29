Tinsley, Laura Ruth

On the first day of Spring, March 19, 2020, Heaven gained a beautiful spring flower, Laura Ruth Tinsley, 87. She passed away at the Beehive Home in Great Falls, MT from chronic respiratory issues. Mom was born December 30, 1932 in Black Diamond, Alberta, Canada to Earl and Alberta Farris. She joined her sister Ann, who promptly put her in a baby buggy and took her to the top of a hill and let her go!

The family moved to Kevin, MT in the thirties. Her dad worked in the oilfields where he was seriously injured. Mom could remember the accident and life after the accident very well even though she was only 5 years old. During his recovery her mom and dad bought a “saloon”. Mom always told people she grew up in a “saloon”! Ironically mom worked as a bar maid in a “saloon”!

Mom married our dad, Gene Tinsley, on June 5, 1950. They spent their early years living in Ferdig, MT. Dad worked in the oilfields while mom was a stay at home mom to five kids. Our house had no indoor plumbing therefore she had to haul water to the “wash house” so she could wash diapers for us. Keep in mind she had at least 3 of us in diapers at the same time.