Tinker Sr., Edward R.

June 27, 1931 – March 16, 2020

Edward R. Tinker Sr. was born on June 27, 1931 in Winchester, CT to William R. and Edna (Hayes) Tinker. He exited this life naturally and started his next journey on March 16th, 2020.

Ed grew up the youngest of three, brother William, and sister Mildred. He attended school completing the eighth grade in Canaan, CT. He continued working on the family dairy farm until he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was shipped to Lackland Air Force Base, Texas in January 1950. He was honorably discharged September 15th, 1953 at Malmstrom Air Force Base, MT. He worked various jobs in and around Great Falls and eventually started his career as an electrician. He then moved to Helena where he built and wired many homes and businesses in the area. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, racing of any kind, and the “occasional” cocktail.

Ed is survived by his partner Mary of Helena, his children Georgette (Jim) Quillin of East Helena, Ed Jr. (Lisa) of Jefferson City, Debra, Donna, David, Della, Doreen, Dennis, and their spouses of Great Falls, and many grand/great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.