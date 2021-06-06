Timothy Walter Reardon

Tim married Cathy Kyle in 1976 and their son, Brad, was born in late December that year. Their marriage ended amicably after six years, and they worked well together raising Brad as single parents. Tim was a great dad and role model who raised a son after having hardly known his own father.

After living on his own for 12 years, Tim married Julie in 1993. She was his partner, nurse, and best friend for the rest of his life. Tim had three stepchildren and loved all of them as though they were his own. Tim and Julie enjoyed traveling, hiking, and for the last few years, wintertime in California and Arizona.

Tim's professional successes started early when at age 33 he was appointed as the second Workers Compensation Judge for Montana. He served for 12 years before joining the Montana Department of Transportation in 1995 as Chief Legal Counsel. He also worked as Director of MDT for nearly two years. He said that his 21 years at MDT were the best of his work life. In the summer of 2020, the Montana Transportation Commission dedicated the Toston bridge to Tim as a tribute to his work at MDT. He was humbled and appreciative of the bridge dedication and had the opportunity to visit the bridge several times during its construction.