Timothy John Schroeder

Tim was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Helena for 41 years and held God close to his heart. Tim was on the Board of Elders, Head Usher, witness for life, troublemaker trying to make all children Green Bay Packer fans and especially a great friend to everyone. Tim was a on the Board of Directors for The Tree of Life Foundation and a participant of 40 Days for Life since 2008.

Tim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary. His daughter Marie (Glenn) Mickelson of Thornton, CO; Martha Schroeder of Tempe, AZ; brothers Carl (Roberta) Schroeder and James (Karolyn) Schroeder of Sheboygan, WI, sister-in-laws Carolyn Smith (Joseph) Plymouth MN and Elaine Stulc, Coon Rapids, MN along with many nieces and nephews.

Tim was proceeded in death by his parents, Adolph and Mabel Schroeder and eldest brother Richard Schroeder, sister-in-law, Virginia Stulc, brother-in-laws, Anthony Stulc and Theofil Stulc.

The family of Tim is grateful for all the prayers offered for Tim and the family. We thank the prayer groups of all churches, friends, and individuals we do not know. Tim is a special husband, father, and man always placing his family and friends first. His sense of humor and silliness will be missed.