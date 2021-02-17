Feb. 20, 1942 - Feb. 9, 2021
Helena resident, Timothy John Schroeder, age 78, passed away February 9th, 2021 in the Comfort Care wing of Great Falls Benefis Hospital due to complications from a head injury.
Tim was born on February 20, 1942 in Sheboygan, WI to Adolph and Mabel Schroeder. He graduated from Sheboygan Central High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963 in the 5th Engineering Battalion. Tim was a true patriot and was a strong supporter of the soldiers of United States Armed Forces.
In 1963, he met his future wife, Mary Agnes Stulc. They were married in 1965. They enjoyed many adventures during their 55 years of marriage. Tim and his family lived in Hibbing, MN for 12 years where he worked as a salesman and in the Iron Ore Mines. Tim had a gift of gab which led to a successful career as a salesman, a Manufacturer's Representative for office furniture companies, and a shuttle driver for Helena Motors Helena Honda.
Tim enjoyed sports including playing semi-pro football on the Sheboygan Red Wings. He played on many men's softball teams, but especially enjoyed playing mixed couples' softball (Ranger Chevrolet) with Mary and an array of lifetime friends.
Tim and Mary fell in love with the beauty and the great outdoors of Montana moving to Helena in 1981. Tim was an avid golfer, first hole-in-one last summer, and fly fisherman. He also enjoyed hiking, skiing, biking, snowshoeing, camping, and drinking brandy Manhattans with 3 olives.
Tim was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Helena for 41 years and held God close to his heart. Tim was on the Board of Elders, Head Usher, witness for life, troublemaker trying to make all children Green Bay Packer fans and especially a great friend to everyone. Tim was a on the Board of Directors for The Tree of Life Foundation and a participant of 40 Days for Life since 2008.
Tim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary. His daughter Marie (Glenn) Mickelson of Thornton, CO; Martha Schroeder of Tempe, AZ; brothers Carl (Roberta) Schroeder and James (Karolyn) Schroeder of Sheboygan, WI, sister-in-laws Carolyn Smith (Joseph) Plymouth MN and Elaine Stulc, Coon Rapids, MN along with many nieces and nephews.
Tim was proceeded in death by his parents, Adolph and Mabel Schroeder and eldest brother Richard Schroeder, sister-in-law, Virginia Stulc, brother-in-laws, Anthony Stulc and Theofil Stulc.
The family of Tim is grateful for all the prayers offered for Tim and the family. We thank the prayer groups of all churches, friends, and individuals we do not know. Tim is a special husband, father, and man always placing his family and friends first. His sense of humor and silliness will be missed.
A Visitation is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A Funeral Service is set for 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 19, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, 2231 E Broadway, followed by Burial with Military Honors at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery Ft. Harrison.
A single white rose will be placed on the casket in honor of the Unborn and Life. In lieu of flowers, Tim asks donations be made to First Lutheran Church, First Lutheran School, Lutherans for Life, or Options Clinic. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Tim.
