Timothy John Meloy

Tim loved to spend time with his extended family—he visited his parents, who lived just across the street, nearly every day; he stayed in close touch with his siblings, his in-laws, and his nieces and nephews. He was also one of those people who took time to learn about the lives of his favorite cashiers at Safeway, receptionists at clinics, and the fellow walkers he met doing laps at Centennial Park. He was on a first-name basis with all his medical caregivers. Especially in the past few years, he received amazing care from Jessica Bailey, Sue Larson, Gwen Pincomb, Rob LeClare, and the dialysis and hospice teams at St. Peter's.

Everyone who knew Tim will agree that he was a character. His fashion sense was, well, uniquely Tim. A fluorescent construction vest was his favorite article of clothing because it had enough pockets for all his things. He had a million hats and ties. His sacred rituals included blueberry muffins on Tuesday mornings, a half moon at the No Sweat on Thursdays, and two fingers of Jamison with peanuts every Friday evening. Tim relished jokes and he could extend a shaggy dog story longer than anyone. His friends knew him as flirtatious, funny, and someone who always took his own sweet time—no wonder Molasses was one of his many nicknames. Tim was occasionally crusty, often irreverent, and forever a died-in-the-wool Democrat.