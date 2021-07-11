Timothy James Madden

Moving to Houston in 2017, Tim played guitar with a cover band, Swagger, which appeared at venues in Houston, Dallas, Galveston, Corpus Christi, and Lake Charles LA. The US Navy flew Swagger to Sasebo Naval Base in Japan each year to perform on Labor Day weekend. Tim taught guitar, bass and keyboards at the Allegro Academy of Music in Pearland, TX. Many of his students were young beginners – Tim had a particular talent for teaching and motivating children. He also instructed older private students and played bass in a church group on Sundays.

Tim took fitness seriously, working out regularly, and earned accreditation as a Yoga instructor. He went backpacking many summers in the Scapegoat or the Bob Marshall Wilderness with his parents, his brother Bill and other relatives. At 6' 6" tall, his long stride often put him a mile or so ahead of his hiking partners.

Tim had a great sense of humor and frequently would catch folks off guard with his wry remarks. As tall as he was, Tim was somewhat of an anomaly on the performance stage; one observer told him "You're too tall for Rock'n Roll". A week later Tim and his band played again at the same club and opened with his new song "Too tall for Rock'n Roll".