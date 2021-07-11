Timothy James Madden

"Music can heal the wounds that medicine cannot touch".
Debasish Mridha, M.D.
Tim was born on September 13, 1985 in Oak Lawn, IL to parents William B. and Julianne M. (Orth) Madden, now of Helena. He died unexpectedly in Pearland, TX, a suburb of Houston, on April 17, 2021, aged 35 years.
He attended Beverly Montessori School in Chicago, Pickering Valley Elementary School in Chester Springs PA, and Roosevelt Junior High in River Forest, IL. He graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School and earned an Associates Degree from the College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, IL. A professional musician, Tim played electric bass, guitar, harmonica and keyboards. He also had a rich baritone voice. Tim took advanced music courses at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood CA, Northeastern Illinois University, and Loyola University. He also studied privately with guitar teachers in Chicago.
Starting in high school, he formed several bands and wrote new songs for these endeavors. His high school band Javier and the Bear, playing original music, won the Battle of the Bands at the Illinois State Fair in 2005. Tim self published several CD's which preserve his original songs and lyrics.
In his mid 20's Tim formed the band LeeLoo Dallas, which played frequently in clubs on the north side of Chicago. He also played with Tributosauras, a Chicago tribute band, in performances of the songs by Queen, The Who, Super Tramp, Fleetwood Mac, and the Beatles.
Moving to Houston in 2017, Tim played guitar with a cover band, Swagger, which appeared at venues in Houston, Dallas, Galveston, Corpus Christi, and Lake Charles LA. The US Navy flew Swagger to Sasebo Naval Base in Japan each year to perform on Labor Day weekend. Tim taught guitar, bass and keyboards at the Allegro Academy of Music in Pearland, TX. Many of his students were young beginners – Tim had a particular talent for teaching and motivating children. He also instructed older private students and played bass in a church group on Sundays.
Tim took fitness seriously, working out regularly, and earned accreditation as a Yoga instructor. He went backpacking many summers in the Scapegoat or the Bob Marshall Wilderness with his parents, his brother Bill and other relatives. At 6' 6" tall, his long stride often put him a mile or so ahead of his hiking partners.
Tim had a great sense of humor and frequently would catch folks off guard with his wry remarks. As tall as he was, Tim was somewhat of an anomaly on the performance stage; one observer told him "You're too tall for Rock'n Roll". A week later Tim and his band played again at the same club and opened with his new song "Too tall for Rock'n Roll".
Tim's survivors include his father William B. Madden, and his mother, Julianne M. (Orth) Madden, both of Helena, his brother William Brendan (Kalen Flynn) Madden, Chicago, and his step brothers Mike (Terese) Madden, Portland OR and David (Karna Dawson) Madden, Petaluma CA, and step sisters Katie Madden (Jamie) Kinzer, St. Cloud, MN, and Maureen Madden, Helena. Other survivors include numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Yiechia Warren of Houston for her love and emotional support for Tim during this past difficult year.
A celebration of Tim's Life will be held on Sunday, August 8, from 2:00-4:00PM at Benny's Bistro, 108 E 6th Ave, Helena. Memorials can be sent to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, www.afsp.donordrive.com, or AFSP Montana Chapter, 2017 Harrison Ave. #123, Butte, MT 59701.
