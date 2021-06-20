Timothy J. Burke

Tim was industrious, a hard worker and knew how to make and save a buck. During his teen years a good portion of the neighborhood became his lawn mowing customers. With his earnings Tim purchased a Corvair Monza, and his life-long passion with Corvairs was born.

Following his brother Bob (and later joined by Mike), Tim attended Montana State University in Bozeman earning his bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts in 1981. Although Tim was a gifted teacher, his dedication to Army ROTC led to his decision to become a pilot.

As a new Second Lieutenant, Tim began to learn the rigors of the Army and after some basic officer training in the south he was stationed at Fort Ord in California. He then moved on to flight school at Fort Rucker in Alabama where he trained on the Bell UH-1 (Huey). Tim was happy to endure the intensity of training to receive the reward of flying and freedom it provided him. After some time as a pilot at various duty stations Tim returned to Fort Rucker and became an instructor pilot for the Huey and later Blackhawk helicopters. He also served deployments to Korea, Kuwait, Iraq and other parts of the world flying helicopters and the Army's OV1-Mohawk. He was a decorated officer for the many operations and campaigns he was involved in.