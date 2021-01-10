Timothy Emil Edelbach

As a young man and even as he got older, Tim enjoyed a life full of adventures. He traveled around the U.S. having lived in Wyoming, Oregon, Arizona, Florida, Ohio and Michigan but always found his way home to Montana. Tim was a gentle and quiet man with a big heart. He was kind and would help anyone if he was able to. Sometimes his kindness landed him in the wrong place at the wrong time or mixed up with the wrong crowd, which he always seemed to pay the price for. Tim also struggled with back pain for most of his adult life. He managed his health issues to the best of his ability.