Timothy Dale Munro passed away, due to brain cancer, at his home in Helena, Montana on the morning of April 14, 2021, at the age of 59.

Tim was born to Dale and Norma Munro on November 18, 1961, in Livingston, Montana. He graduated from Park High School in Livingston, Montana in 1980. He then married Dennette Munro on November 25, 1982 and had 3 children. Cody Dale Munro, Seth Allen Munro and Gina Rae Munro. Tim pursued a plumbing career and worked for several plumbing companies prior to starting his own business, Dayspring Plumbing & Heating, Inc. in May 2006 in Helena, Montana.

Tim is survived by his wife, Dennette; his sister, Tammy Clark; his children, Cody Dale Munro, (Sarah) Mila and Jalen; Seth Allen Munro (Beth) Lilly and Vincent; Gina Rae Munro (Mike) Austin, Olivia, Shay, and Corbyn; Nieces Jenna Hutchinson (David), Jessica Clark and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Norma and Dale Munro.

Thank you Frontier Home Health and Hospice for blessing us by bringing all your compassion, love, kindness, and quality health care into our home.

There will be a Celebration of Tim's life on April 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Helena First Assembly located at 2210 Dodge Avenue, Helena, Montana, with a reception to follow.

The Interment of the Urn will take place at the Emigrant Cemetery on June 12, 2021 in Emigrant, Montana, please bring a folding chair. There will also be a reception to follow at the Emigrant Hall, 101 Story Road, Emigrant, Montana.