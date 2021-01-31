Timothy Alan Tone

Those who traveled with Tim knew they would not be taking a direct route. They would see new places and meet new people; they would hear stories, both new and old. If the route was within 100 miles of friends or family, Tim was sure to make a stop for a visit. During his travels, Tim made a special point to pay regular visits to his mother and the matriarch of the Tone family, Dorothy. Once his grandchildren were born, he took every opportunity to visit them and be a memorable part of their lives. His greatest joys were his children and grandchildren.

Tim's deeply held regard for gatherings with friends and family brought him back to Le Mars for his All-Class High School Reunion where he was reintroduced to Ann Russell Gatewood, a Montana native who had grown up in Le Mars. Tim and Ann were married 11-11-11 in Montana, and for nearly nine years, they split their days between Texas and Montana with stops in Colorado and visits to Iowa. Ann was reacquainted with her home state and long-time friends, and Tim introduced her to friends he had met along the way.

On October 17, 2020, Tim left his earthly home. He had planned to help a family member with quick home project. On his way back from the hardware store, his heart gave out. He left in a way that was true to the way he lived, though he left too soon.