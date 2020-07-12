Tillo, Richard "Dick"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard “Dick” Tillo passed away on June 26, 2020 at Elkhorn Health and Rehab LLC after a short cancer diagnosis in Clancy, MT. He was 93 years of age at the time of his death.

Dick was born one of six children in Helena, MT on October 19, 1926 and grew up in the 6th Ward. He joined the Navy at the age of 17 where he served as a Deck Gunner on the USS Idaho (aka the Spud), Battleship and was deployed to the South Pacific. He was also on the 3rd ship to arrive in when the Japanese surrendered in WWII. Dick received numerous metals and accommodations for his military service.

Upon discharge he returned to the Helena area where he met and married the love of his life, Jeanne Boucher-Tillo, on June 6, 1947. They were married for 71 years. Dick was very entrepreneurial during his career as he opened several service stations in the Helena area, and later the Helena Wheel Alignment Brake and Tire where he retired in 1991.

Dick had a kind, loving, generous spirit and appreciated everything he had in this life. He loved to joke, laugh and had a great rapport with his many customers over the years. He and his wife, Jeanne, did not have any children of their own, but they did foster a couple of children, and were the “parents” to many, many dogs and cats over the years.