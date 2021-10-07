Thomas Robert Downs

In 1966 he was drafted by the U.S. Army, and served in Germany during the Vietnam War era. He was honorably discharged from the military in 1968 and came home to Montana where he worked at the Job Corps in Ronan and Anaconda.

In 1972 he returned to Helena and accepted a position within the Social Security Disability Determination Bureau, a career that would span nearly three decades. Then during the 1973 Carroll College Homecoming weekend, he met a local Irish lass named Jeannie Harrington. Tom was smitten. He charmed and courted Jeannie, and in time they married at the Cathedral of St. Helena on June 21, 1975. In June of 1976, they purchased their first home, where they would reside for the next 45 years, and raise their two sons Michael and Kevin. A shamrock with “Céad Míle Fáilte” graced the wooden front door as this blessed home took root - safe, grace-filled, and warm, especially during the last months of Tom’s life.

One of Tom’s greatest passions was golf. With his eclectic collection of left-handed clubs (not an iron in the bag!), he tallied five holes-in-one, including at least one on each of Helena’s golf courses. But his greatest strokes on the golf course were the witty remarks he shared to light up the morning silence with the laughter of his cronies that spanned three generations.