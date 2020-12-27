Thomas L. Eckerson, our Christian soldier, was assigned to Heaven for his final deployment after fighting a long battle with Parkinson’s dementia. “Wheels up” occurred on December 17, 2020, while his family tearfully cheered him on.
Tom was born in Missoula, February 1951. He was the son of a game warden who worked in the Ovando game range. His beginnings were indicative of the place he loved best, Montana. Duty and honor were instilled in him at an early age. He was hard working. He was the first to help and he was happy to perform the hard shifts and the dirty work; he did whatever needed to be done. He never quit.
He graduated from Augusta High School in 1969 and thereafter went to Vietnam from 1970 to 1971, serving with the 48th AHC. The day after he returned from Vietnam, he married his soulmate, Marci (Curtis) Eckerson. Following their marriage, they were stationed in Texas.
When they returned to Montana, Tom got his bachelor’s degree in business and economics at Eastern Montana College. He was innovative, creative and accomplished whatever he set his mind to. In keeping with this, he bought the bakery in Choteau and ran it for several years before re-joining the military, moving his family to Helena, and serving in the Montana Army National Guard where he worked as an aircraft mechanic. He had a keen sense of how things worked and what was right with both people and machines. If something didn’t’ work, he’d envision, invent and produce a transformation.
He was deployed to Iraq in 2004-2005 and later retired as a First Sergeant in 2011. Tom was a member of the American Legion (post #2) and the VFW (post #10011634). He volunteered as a member of the Honor Guard. He was a devout Christian and member of the New Life Lutheran Church.
Tom loved hiking, biking, skiing, running, boxing, camping, fishing and hunting. Above all, he enjoyed time with his family. He was devoted to Marci, and she feels fortunate to have shared in his many adventures. “Boppa” was crazy about his grandkids. He spent hours on end with them, helped them learn and complete whatever tasks their hearts desired. He was always caring, thoughtful, happy, supportive, encouraging, devoted, sheltering, friendly and kind.
He loved his family, his country and his God. He served them all selflessly. He enjoyed the journey and asked for little in return.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Teola “Pudge” Fenner; his father, William “Bill” Eckerson; his stepfather, Monty Fenner; his brother, Mike Eckerson; and his nephews, Chad Curtis, Tyler Curtis, and Patrick Eckerson. He is survived by his wife, Marci Eckerson; his sons Dave (Andrea) and Dan (Crystal) Eckerson; his daughter, Erica (Frank) Ramos; his grandchildren, Grant, Logan, Abigail, Livia, Lane, Austin, Brooke, and Blake; his sister, Joellen (Skip) Clark; his brothers, William “Bim” (Donna) Eckerson, and Doug (Mary) Eckerson; and his brother in law, Greg Curtis.
He will be remembered by his infectious smile, the mischievous gleam in his eye and his quiet strength.
Services have yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Disabled American Veterans (dav.org), Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org), or your charity of choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.