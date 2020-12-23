Feb. 7, 1951 - Dec. 17, 2020

Thomas L. Eckerson, our Christian soldier, was assigned to Heaven for his final deployment after fighting a long battle with Parkinson's dementia. “Wheels up” occurred on December 17, 2020, while his family tearfully cheered him on.

Tom was born in Missoula, February 1951. He was the son of a game warden who worked in the Ovando game range. His beginnings were indicative of the place he loved best, Montana. Duty and honor were instilled in him at an early age. He was hard working. He was the first to help and he was happy to perform the hard shifts and the dirty work; he did whatever needed to be done. He never quit.

He graduated from Augusta High School in 1969 and thereafter went to Vietnam from 1970 to 1971, serving with the 48th AHC. The day after he returned from Vietnam, he married his soulmate, Marci (Curtis) Eckerson. Following their marriage, they were stationed in Texas.